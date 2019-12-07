Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1 p.m., New Era Field

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA, Channel 9 (Washington D.C.) CBS crew (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)

Radio: WBAL (1090AM/101.5FM) and 98Rock (97.9FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson), WDCN La Nueva 87.7 radio broadcast on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo)

Jersey color: White

Stakes

A victory would clinch a playoff spot for Baltimore. The Ravens (10-2) could also clinch the AFC North with a victory, coupled with a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Baltimore will be trying to win its ninth straight game, which would extend the longest regular season winning streak in franchise history. Buffalo (9-3) will be trying to win 10 games for the first time since 1999. The Bills are vying for a playoff berth and are one game out of first place in the AFC East.

History

Baltimore holds a 5-3 edge in the series, having won the last two. Last season the Ravens dominated Buffalo, 47-3, in the season-opener at M&T Bank Stadium. Willie Snead IV had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, while tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle had three catches apiece. Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr had an interception and Justin Tucker kicked two field goals.

Key Storylines

Can the Bills keep Lamar Jackson from reaching a significant milestone?

Jackson needs just 63 yards to break Michael Vick's record (1,039 yards) for most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback. Containing Jackson will be difficult. Over his last four games, he's thrown for 14 touchdowns with no interceptions while averaging 91.6 yards rushing. While the Bills are ranked third in the NFL in total defense, they have not fared as well (14th overall) against the run. If they can't control Jackson, they'll struggle to control Baltimore's offense.

Will the Ravens control Buffalo's running game?

The Bills certainly noticed that Baltimore surrendered 174 rushing yards against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. Buffalo has a nice one-two running punch in Devin Singletary (553 yards), who has the speed to bounce outside and Frank Gore (552 yards), a tough runner between the tackles. Buffalo would love to control the football and keep Jackson and Baltimore's offense on the sideline.

What will this game tell us about the Bills?

Buffalo only has one victory over a team that is currently above .500 – a 14-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Ravens have a stack of impressive victories over the 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens have already proven they are Super Bowl contenders. Beating Baltimore would be a signature win for the Bills with the playoffs not far away.

Key Matchups

Ravens offensive line vs. Bills pass rush

Buffalo has a legit pass rush with 15 sacks over the last three weeks. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is having an excellent season with 7 ½ sacks and his inside pressure could make it difficult for Jackson to step up in the pocket. After facing the stout 49ers defensive line last week, Ravens rookie center Patrick Mekari has another tough assignment in his second career start.

Ravens defense vs. Bills quarterback Kyle Allen

Jackson and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals are the only two quarterbacks with more rushing yards than Allen (430), who can turn broken plays into first downs when he decides to scramble. Murray's mobility gave the Ravens some issues in Week 2 and Allen can do the same. In his last eight games, Allen has thrown for 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The Ravens will have to be disciplined when they rush Allen, and they'll have to tackle well to bring him down.

Ravens secondary vs. Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley