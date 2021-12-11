Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Dec 11, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

EYNTK_RavensBrowns
Nick Wass/AP Photo

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

History

The Ravens hold a 34-11 lead in the all-time series, including a 23-4 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens and Browns met just two weeks ago at M&T Bank Stadium, when Baltimore prevailed, 16-10, holding Cleveland to a season-low 40 yards rushing. Lamar Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions in the game, but also threw a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews and rushed for 68 yards. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had his best game of the season, leading a strong Baltimore defensive effort with eight tackles.

Stakes

Every divisional game in the tightly-bunched AFC North will be critical down the stretch. The Ravens could seriously damage Cleveland's playoff hopes by sweeping the season series for the second straight year. A Cleveland win would drop the Ravens to 1-3 in the division, which could hurt Baltimore later in possible tie-breaker scenarios.

Key Storylines

Will either team find answers offensively?

The Ravens have scored fewer than 20 points in four straight games. The Browns haven't scored more than 17 points in six of their last seven. Baltimore is having its longest offensive slump since Jackson became the starting quarterback. Recent opponents have blitzed the Ravens frequently with great success, disrupting their rhythm and pressuring Jackson, who has been sacked an NFL-high 37 times. For the Browns, Baker Mayfield has labored playing with injuries most of the season and has been inconsistent, as has their entire offense. Sunday will be another low-scoring slugfest unless these teams find some answers offensively.

How will the Ravens' defense cope without Marlon Humphrey?

The Ravens have done a phenomenal job overcoming injuries since training camp started. But the loss of Humphrey for the season will be a major challenge, with elite receivers like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Diontae Johnson and Ja'Marr Chase still on Baltimore's schedule. Humphrey's versatility as an All-Pro corner who can cover receivers outside and inside, defend the run with physicality, blitz and force turnovers is rare. Jarvis Landry of the Browns had a season-high six catches for 111 yards against Baltimore in Week 12. This game will be the first indication of how Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale plans to reinvent the defense without Humphrey, one of its major pieces.

Will a bye and playing the Ravens back-to-back benefit Cleveland?

NFL teams rarely face the same opponent back-to-back during the regular season. But that's what the Browns are doing, coming off a bye week and facing Baltimore for the second time in three weeks. The Browns have had time to rest, get healthier, and study the Ravens extensively. Those should be advantages for Cleveland, but the Ravens hope this is another situation where being the underdog brings out their best.

Matchups to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson vs. CB Denzel Ward and S John Johnson II

Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions against Cleveland in Week 12, and Ward and Johnson both had a pick. They lead the Browns with three interceptions apiece, and will seek opportunities to coerce Jackson into mistakes. All four of Jackson's interceptions against Cleveland came on passes intended for Andrews. While Jackson-to-Andrews is a lethal combination, Jackson must be careful not to force throws that lead to negative consequences.

ILB Patrick Queen vs. RBs Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt

Baltimore's defensive line did an excellent job against the Browns in Week 12, but Queen was a missile from the linebacker position with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Queen reacted quickly, shooting into gaps and finishing plays by tackling better than he did early in the season. The Ravens will need another solid performance from Queen, because once Chubb or Hunt reach the second level, they are dangerous enough to break long runs.

LT Alejandro Villanueva & RT Tyre Phillips vs. edge rushers Myles Garrett & Jadeveon Clowney

With Patrick Mekari (wrist) out, Phillips is the likely starter and he's coming off a tough game against T.J. Watt. That's a difficult matchup for anyone, but only Watt has more sacks (16) than Garrett (14), and keeping Clowney (3.5 sacks) out of the backfield is no picnic either. Villanueva and Phillips will have their hands full trying to keep the pocket clean for Jackson.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Continuing to stop the run and get off the field on third down become the first commandments for the Ravens defense after Marlon Humphrey's injury, but Patrick Mekari's injury is perhaps more important short-term.
news

News & Notes: Tavon Young Can Help at Outside Corner, Ravens Ready to Mix Coverages

John Harbaugh congratulates his brother and fires back at critics. Pernell McPhee is close to returning. Harbaugh is saddened by the sudden passing of Demaryius Thomas.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Banged-Up Secondary Is Getting Healthier

After losing Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the year, the rest of the Ravens secondary is getting healthier. Tight end Nick Boyle has returned to practice.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 14

The Ravens have dominated the Browns under John Harbaugh, but Lamar Jackson struggled in his last meeting with Cleveland.
news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Outlets don't know which way to go in a rematch between the AFC North rivals in Week 14.
news

Late for Work 12/10: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Rematch

Some pundits feel the Ravens have reached 'critical mass' with their injuries. Criticism of Greg Roman for the struggling offense is off base.
news

Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

A season-ending injury to Marlon Humphrey will put more weight on a cornerback rotation that now features Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Addresses Blitz Plan, Spacing, and More Issues

Greg Roman puts his trust in Tyre Phillips to improve. Mark Andrews, Roman both say they could've done better on the two-point conversion. Wink Martindale isn't going to change Ravens' aggressive mentality.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Most Successful Uniform in Cleveland

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and purple pants against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Ravens Nominate Lamar Jackson for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Lamar Jackson is this year's Ravens nominee for the Art Rooney Award, presented to an NFL player who demonstrates sportsmanship and fair play.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising