Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chargers

Oct 16, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

EverythingYouNeedtoKnow
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: CBS Channel 13 (Baltimore), CBS crew Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); ESPN radio, Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Ben Hartsock (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

Stakes

A victory would keep the Ravens alone atop the AFC North. The winner of Sunday's game will wake up Monday with the best record in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills (4-1) don't play until Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

History

The Ravens lead the regular-season series, 7-5. The last Ravens-Chargers meeting was during the 2018 playoffs, when the Chargers prevailed, 23-17, in a Wild Card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and fumbled three times (lost one) while rushing for 54 yards.

Key Storylines

Which prolific young quarterback will lead his team to victory?

Jackson and Justin Herbert are among the league's most talented players, and Herbert (23 years old) is even younger than the 24-year-old Jackson. Both of them are hot, each throwing four touchdown passes and leading their team to a come-from-behind victory in Week 5. Herbert sits at No. 4 in the league in passing yards (1,576) while Jackson is fifth (1,519). It's a marquee matchup between two players creating a lot of buzz who have never faced each other. It should be fun to watch, except if you're playing defense.

Will the Ravens run through the Chargers' defense?

The Chargers rank last in the NFL in run defense, yielding 157.6 yards per game. That could be their downfall against Baltimore. The Ravens still have the league's fourth-best rushing attack, despite seeing their streak of 43 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing snapped in Week 5. If the Chargers don't commit extra players to the box to defend the run, the Ravens could make them pay.

Will this game be another Ravens cliffhanger?

Four of Baltimore's five games have been decided on the final series, including two games that ended in overtime. The Ravens have shown an admirable ability to pull out close victories during their four-game winning streak. They would love to have a comfortable win Sunday, but that seems unlikely against a team as strong as the Chargers. Buckle up, this could be another wild ride for the Ravens.

Key Matchups

Ravens cornerbacks vs. Chargers wide receivers

Leading Los Angeles wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is questionable and if he plays, he may not be 100 percent. Even so, the Chargers have another talented receiver in Keenan Allen who has great chemistry with Herbert. This will be a test for Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, who struggled Monday night after he had been playing well in his first four games as a starter. Nickel cornerback Tavon Young is coming off his best game of the season, but the entire Ravens secondary will be tested by Herbert, who rarely misses an open receiver. Baltimore's pass defense is currently ranked 29th in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson vs. Chargers SS Derwin James Jr. and LB Joey Bosa

Jackson is a legit MVP candidate and some would argue that his 442-yard passing performance Monday night was the best game of his career. The Chargers may try to use James, their leading tackler with big-time size and speed, to spy Jackson and slow him down as a runner. Meanwhile, All-Pro edge rusher Joey Bosa will try to throw off Jackson's rhythm with pressure. Keeping Bosa away from Jackson will be a key for the Ravens, because when Jackson has time, he's throwing darts and looking more poised than ever in the pocket. It will take a collective effort for Los Angeles to contain him.

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh vs. Chargers LT Rayshawn Slater

The Chargers drafted Slater with the 13th-overall pick and he has been solid as a rookie protecting Herbert's blindside. The Ravens drafted Oweh with the 31st pick and he leads the team with three sacks, making impact plays that have changed the momentum of games. Just like Bosa wants a piece of Jackson, Oweh will be on the prowl for Herbert, hoping to create a sack or turnover that could turn the game in Baltimore's favor. Whenever Oweh lines up over Slater, it will be interesting to see this matchup between two talented rookies.

