Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Giants

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington, D.C.), WBOC Channel 21 (Salisbury), WMPT Channel 43 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster); FOX crew (Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger), (WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Stakes

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Ravens need to keep rolling in their late-season push to make the playoffs. Baltimore enters the game playing its best football of the season, but cannot afford a slipup against a Giants team that upset the Seattle Seahawks three weeks ago. The Giants could still win the NFC East, where every team is under .500. But a loss would move New York closer to elimination.

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 3-2, in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason. The postseason victory came in Super Bowl XXXV, when Baltimore dominated New York, 34-7, to win the Ravens' first Lombardi Trophy. The two teams haven't met since 2016, when the Giants won, 27-23, at MetLife Stadium when former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored a 66-yard touchdown with under two minutes left.

Storylines

Will the Ravens' rushing attack continue its dominant December?

The Ravens' NFL-leading rushing attack has averaged 228 yards over the last three games. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have emerged as the lead running backs to compliment Lamar Jackson's explosiveness. The offensive line has found its groove with Ben Powers as the starting right guard, and the devastating blocking of two-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has also been key to the ground game. Another 200-yard rushing day by the Ravens would make them difficult to beat. However, the Giants own the NFL's sixth-best rushing defense, allowing just 101.8 yards per carry.

Will either Giants quarterback move the football against the Ravens?

Whether Daniel Jones or Colt McCoy starts at quarterback, the Giants will need more than they've gotten the last two weeks. Jones returned to practice this week after missing last weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns (hamstring/ankle), and he is expected to start barring any setbacks. However, the Giants lost, 26-7, to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 and, 20-6, to the Browns. New York will need more offense to beat the Ravens, who are coming off a strong defensive showing last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Are the Ravens peaking at the right time?

Many people are reboarding the Ravens' bandwagon during their current winning streak. They've averaged 40.6 points over the last three games, and an impressive victory over the Giants would be another sign that the Ravens are one of the AFC's most dangerous teams.

Key Matchups

Ravens running game vs. Giantsdefensive line

The Ravens' offensive line has been a top reason for the offense's resurgence, but has its hands full with a pair of first-round defensive ends in Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez is tied for third in the league in tackles (128) and is also a key to the Giants keeping Baltimore's rushing attack under control.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown vs. GiantsCB James Bradbury

Brown continued his recent strong play against the Jaguars with six catches for 98 yards, and Jackson figures to throw a few deep balls in Brown's direction. The Giants have a Pro Bowl cornerback in James Bradbury, who they will likely matchup against Brown as often as possible.

Ravens pass rush vs. Giants offensive line