Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), CBS crew (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Note: This game will not air in the D.C. market due to a CBS scheduling conflict.

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); Sports USA Media (John Ahlers, Brandon Noble); WDCN La Nueva 87.7 (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Stakes

This game could have major implications in the AFC playoff picture. Six teams in the AFC enter Week 11 with 6-3 records, and both the Ravens and Titans are coming off defeats. The loser of this game will have more reason to worry about their playoff hopes.

History

The all-time series is tied, 10-10, including 2-2 in the postseason. Their last meeting was in the divisional round of last year's playoffs, when Tennessee rolled to a 28-12 upset at M&T Bank Stadium, bringing a bitter end to top-seeded Baltimore's campaign after a 14-2 regular season. Titans running back Derrick Henry dominated, rushing for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tannehill only passed for 88 yards, but two of those tosses were for touchdowns. Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 365 yards and rushed for 143 yards, but tossed two interceptions and the Ravens didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Ravens said this week that this game isn't about revenge. While the Ravens remember last year's playoff loss, they can't change it. But how much will year's defeat be in the back of their minds just before kickoff?

Key Storylines

How badly will injuries hurt the Ravens' efforts to contain Henry?

Two of Baltimore's best run-stoppers, Brandon Williams (ankle) and Calais Campbell (calf) are listed as doubtful. If they don't play, the Ravens won't use that as an excuse. But Henry has the potential to wear down any defense, and he presents an even tougher challenge for a defense dealing with injuries.

Can the Ravens' defense force the Titans into mistakes?

The Titans have the fewest turnovers in the NFL this season (four) – three interceptions and one lost fumble. Baltimore has 14 takeaways this season, including 10 fumble recoveries. Forcing the Titans into some rare miscues could make the difference for the Ravens, who saw their league-leading 21-game streak of getting a defensive turnover broken in New England.

Can the Ravens offense get on track?

Baltimore has gone three straight weeks without reaching 30 points. The offensive line is dealing with injuries and lineup changes that may make it difficult to engineer long scoring drives. However, Tennessee ranks 25th in pass defense, giving Jackson and his targets an opportunity to find success through the air. The Ravens tried a couple deep shots to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown last week but came up short. Can they connect this time?

Key Matchups

Ravens rushing defense vs. Henry

This is the most obvious matchup for the Ravens to be concerned about. Henry is the NFL's second-leading rusher (946 yards), just eight yards behind Dalvin Cook. No running back runs with more force than Henry, and it will take a group effort by Baltimore's defense to contain him.

Ravens secondary vs. Tennessee's play-action passes

The Titans don't throw as often as many teams, but they look for opportunities to strike when opponents become overly concerned with stopping Henry. Whenever Tannehill fakes to Henry and looks to throw deep, the Ravens' secondary must avoid being caught off guard.

Ravens O-Line vs. Titans DT Jeffery Simmons