Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: CBS, Channel 13 (Baltimore), Channel 9 (Washington, D.C.), CBS crew (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, A.J. Ross)

Radio: WBAL (1090AM/101.5FM) and 98Rock (97.9FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo), WDCN La Nueva 87.7 radio broadcast on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Jersey color: White

Stakes

The Ravens (2-1) want to rebound from Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that ended Baltimore's 14-game regular-season winning streak. With the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) and Cleveland Browns (2-1) off to solid starts, the Ravens don't want to lose ground in the AFC North. Washington (1-2) will look to even its record after two straight road losses. Every team in the NFC East has a losing record, so Washington could take sole possession of first place with a victory.

History

The all-time series is tied, 3-3, and Washington has won the last two. Their last meeting was in 2016, when Washington won, 16-10, against visiting Baltimore. Only a handful of players on the current rosters saw action in that game. Jimmy Smith had three tackles for the Ravens, Justin Tucker kicked a 31-yard field goal and Ryan Kerrigan had a sack for Washington.

Storylines to Watch

Will Baltimore's defense force Dwayne Haskins Jr. into turnovers?

Haskins threw three interceptions against the Browns in Week 3 and he has fumbled four times this season. That's a red flag facing an opportunistic Ravens defense that already has six takeaways. Expect Baltimore to come after Haskins with an array of blitz packages, hoping to hurry him into mistakes.

Can the Ravens control this game with their running attack?

Cleveland ran for 158 yards against Washington last week, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Expect the Ravens to give Washington a heavy dose of Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Jackson on the ground. A solid running attack would help Jackson flourish through the air after throwing for just 97 yards against the Chiefs.

Can Washington's pass rush bother Lamar Jackson?

Washington's front seven is far from 100 percent, with defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (bicep) out for the season and rookie pass rusher Chase Young (groin) out for this game. But Washington has other proven pass rushers in Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat. It's hard to imagine Washington pulling off an upset unless those pass rushers make life difficult for Jackson.

Key Matchups

Ravens pass rush vs. Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins struggles against pressure and the Ravens love to blitz. Baltimore only has six sacks this season and was shutout in sacks against Patrick Mahomes on Monday night. The Ravens would love to see their pass rush build momentum in this game.

Ravens secondary vs. WR Terry McLaurin

Despite Haskins' struggles, McLaurin ranks seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (269) with 16 catches and a touchdown. That reflects how dangerous he is. McLaurin (thigh) is questionable, but the Ravens must be wary if he plays. Even cornerbacks as good as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can't afford to sleep on McLaurin, who is a big play waiting to happen.

Ravens offensive line vs. Redskins pass rush