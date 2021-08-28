Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

Basics

Kickoff:6 p.m., FedExField

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW Channel 21 (Roanoke), WUPV Channel 12 (Richmond), WTVZ Channel 33 (Norfolk), WMDT Channel 47 (Delmarva), WWCP Channel 8 (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, Pa.), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.8 FM), simulcast with TV; WDCN La Nueva 87.7 Spanish radio broadcast on the Ravens app: Gustavo Salazar (play-by-play), Ximena Lugo-Latorre (color commentator)

Stakes

The Ravens have won 19 straight preseason games, tying the Green Bay Packers for the most consecutive preseason wins in NFL history. The Packers won 19 straight in the preseason (1959-62) coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi. A 20th straight victory would give the Ravens their fifth consecutive undefeated preseason under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

History

Baltimore leads Washington, 9-3, in their all-time preseason series. The last Ravens-Washington preseason game was in 2019, when Baltimore prevailed, 20-7, at FedExField. Trace McSorley led the Ravens to victory, throwing for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Storylines

Will Lamar Jackson and Ronnie Stanley see their first preseason action?

Two keys to the Ravens' offense, Jackson and Stanley, have yet to play during the preseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh has not revealed his plans regarding playing time for starters, but this is the last chance for Jackson and Stanley to see game reps prior to the regular season opener on Sept. 13.

Will this game bring clarity to the competition at left guard?

The battle for the starting job at left guard was one of the main storylines heading into training camp, and the competition remains ongoing. Ben Cleveland, Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips remain in the mix, and this game will be a factor in determining the coaching staff's decision.

Which players trying to make the roster will make a statement?

This is a huge game for players trying to solidify a spot on the 53-man roster, a list that includes tight ends Josh Oliver, Eric Tomlinson and Tony Poljan; fullback Ben Mason; running backs Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary; wide receivers Deon Cain and Jaylon Moore; offensive linemen Trystan Colon and Ben Bredeson; inside linebacker Kristian Welch; and defensive backs Chris Westry, Nigel Warrior, Geno Stone and Ar'Darius Washington. Jake Verity may also get another chance to impress teams looking for a kicker.

Key Matchups

Ravens pass rushers vs. Washington offensive line

Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson appears to be building momentum, and the Ravens would love to see rookies Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes gain confidence heading into the regular season. Washington has young offensive linemen looking to make a statement, including rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi, who is competing to win the starting job.

Ravens offensive line vs. Washington defensive line

Washington star defensive end Chase Young may not play much, if at all. However, the Ravens are trying to build offensive line continuity with the starters, while they determine roles for their backups. Regardless of who plays, the Ravens want a solid performance from their offensive line in the preseason finale.

QB Tyler Huntley vs. Washington defense