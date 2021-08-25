News & Notes: Jaylon Ferguson Is Stepping Up at the Right Time

Jaylon Ferguson Had His Best Two Practices Last Week

The pressure was on Jaylon Ferguson to step up in his third season when the Ravens entered training camp. Then Baltimore signed veteran Justin Houston, putting Ferguson's roster spot further in question.

However, over the past two preseason games and in practice, Ferguson has stepped up at the right time, standing out for his hustle and improved technique.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said Ferguson was being held by the Panthers' offensive tackles, but that Ferguson was still "rushing really well."

"I said last week, in front of the whole defense – I said – 'You just had your two best practices as a Raven,'" Martindale said Wednesday. "And he just keeps building on it, so we're expecting him to flourish again, in his role."

It remains to be seen whether Ferguson will make the 53-man roster – the Ravens would probably have to keep six outside linebackers to do so – but it sure sounds like Martindale will be a strong yes vote.

"I think he knows that this year is important for him. The thing that impresses me is how he hasn't changed, personality-wise. It's not like he's walking around with the pressure of the world on his shoulders," Martindale said.