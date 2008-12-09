Fans Can Help Reed Earn Defensive POW





Vote for Ravens safety Ed Reed for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week and head coach John Harbaugh for the Motorola Coach of the Week for Baltimore's stellar performance in a 24-10 win over the Washington Redskins last Sunday.

Under Harbaugh's watch, the Ravens have rattled off seven victories over their last eight games. Baltimore's tough identity came out against the Redskins, where a strong rushing attack and a punishing defense were the hallmarks of the win. The Ravens are now one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead with three contests left to play.

Fans can vote for Harbaugh by here beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending at 11 a.m. ET on Friday with the winner being announced later that day on NFL.com.

For the second home game in a row, Reed turned in a game-changing performance. He intercepted a Jason Campbell pass on the third play of the game, setting up the first Ravens score of the night. Just four and a half minutes later, he forced a fumble from Clinton Portis and recovered it, taking it back 22 yards to score his 11th career touchdown and third of the season. In the 4th quarter, he helped secure the Ravens win with his second pick of the game and 5th of the year.

Fans can vote for Reed on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET to determine the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week. The winner will be announced Thursday evening on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

Here is a list of all nominees for the Motorola Coach of the Week:

Baltimore Ravens head coach JOHN HARBAUGH led the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Washington Redskins 24 - 10 on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens' offense put up a total 281 yards, including 147 on the ground, and controlled the ball for more than 30 minutes. The Ravens defense forced two turnovers, both interceptions made by FS Ed Reed. LBs Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs both recorded a sack and the Ravens' defense allowed Washington to convert only 3 of 14 third downs.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach ANDY REID led the Eagles on the road to defeat the division rival New York Giants 20 - 14. Eagles QB Donovan McNabb threw for one touchdown to RB Brian Westbrook, who rushed for an additional 131 yards and another score. Philadelphia converted 12 of 18 tries on third down, controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes and totaled 331 yards. The Eagles defense held the Giants to only 88 rushing yards and to one offensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Carolina Panthers head coach JOHN FOX led the Carolina Panthers to a 10 – 3 record and to first place in the NFC South in their 38 – 23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. RBs DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart combined for 301 rushing yards and two touchdowns and WR Steve Smith added 117 receiving yards and another touchdown. The Panthers defense recorded five sacks and one forced fumble.

Here is a list of all nominees for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week: