Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Cracked Cleveland's No. 1 Defense

The Ravens scored four touchdowns against a Browns defense that had given up just one in its previous three games.

Here's how the Ravens cracked Cleveland's top-ranked defense:

First-year Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz is known for his attacking style, using his defensive ends split out wide and crashing the linebackers down to try to disrupt the offense early in the down. He even called his shot last week when talking about his plan to defend Lamar Jackson.

"We're going try to take the fight to him as opposed to sitting back and trying to hem him in," Schwartz said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh described the Browns' defense as an "all-out blitzkrieg to start the play."

"They're very good players – inside and on the edge, and the linebackers are downhill hitting gaps," Harbaugh said. "So, you have to stop the penetration, and you have to get off those blocks and get those linebackers before they get in your backfield and make a play."

The Ravens used the Browns' aggressiveness against them, often with motion (usually Zay Flowers) that made Cleveland overreact and opened up gaps. The motion helped keep those defensive ends wide.

Sometimes Lamar Jackson stepped up and through those gaps in the rush to complete passes. Mostly, Baltimore's offense turned around a slow start by getting the ground game going.