First-Round Press Conference Transcript

Apr 26, 2012 at 07:25 PM

FIRST-ROUND PRESS CONFERENCE

Opening statement: "As you all saw, and probably a lot of you anticipated, we made a trade with our first pick. What we did, we had a couple of teams call us, and we had several players that we liked that are still available for us tomorrow. And to be able to pick up that 98th [overall] pick from Minnesota, we think it's just going to be another good player, or we could take that pick and use it to move back up in the second [round] or in the third [round] to go get another player. I'll take questions."

Ozzie, you had told [senior vice president of public and community relations] Kevin [Byrne] earlier today that there were nine potential targets. Obviously, all of them were not gone by the time No. 29 came up. How many of them had left the board by that time? (Joe Platania)"I won't divulge that, but we still had players that we liked, and that's the reason why we felt it was very good, moving back, still thinking that we could get one of those players."

Ozzie, was moving up at any time a serious consideration for someone like [Alabama LB] Dont'a Hightower? (Aaron Wilson)"Well, we talked about … There were a couple of players that we felt like we could trade up [to get], but it can get expensive. There were a lot of trades in today's draft, and we felt better about going back. After a certain number of players went off the board, then we felt like going back would be a better benefit for us."

**In terms of the guys that are still left, how attractive is that group? It seems like a lot of these guys that were projected as first-rounders are still going to be there. *(Aaron Wilson) *"Yeah. Like I said, we have some guys that if we were stuck at [No.] 29, we could have picked. And one of those guys is still available for us and could be available at that 35th pick."

Despite not getting a player, do you still think it was a productive night for the Ravens? (David Ginsburg)"Yeah, it was. You can't control what's going to happen, and as long as I'm here, hopefully I'm picking 29, 30, 31 or 32. And then when you watch the board come off the way it did today, to have the ability to go back [and] acquire another player and still get a player that you probably would have taken at your pick is good business for us."

Are you surprised the Patriots moved up to take Hightower? (Jerry Coleman)"No. We started to hear that the two players they really liked were Chandler Jones and Hightower. And hey, one thing about Bill [Belichick]: All year long people talked about how bad their defense [was]. Bill is a defensive coordinator by heart, OK? So, he got really good in his front seven with Chandler Jones and Hightower today."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/28: Ravens Secondary Is Ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus

The Ravens' signing of Morgan Moses is one of the most overlooked offseason additions. What is the Ravens' biggest remaining offseason need?

news

Steve Bisciotti Remains Committed to Making a Difference

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti discussed the importance of philanthropy during his guest appearance on Marlon Humphrey's Studio 44.

news

Around the AFC North: Decision on Deshaun Watson Moving Closer

Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris will be the 'bell cow' for Steelers offense. Joe Mixon believes the Bengals might be 'hottest thing' in the NFL.

news

Late for Work 6/27: Forgetful Fans Beware of Lamar Jackson

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr calls Ravens GM Eric DeCosta his "offseason MVP." The secondary and offensive line considered the toughest areas for the Ravens to cut down in 53-man roster projections. Both rookie tight ends expected to be among the most productive in Year 1.

news

50 Words or Less: Tyler Linderbaum Handled Minicamp Without Hiccups

Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are great examples for the rookie tight ends. Kyle Hamilton looks smooth on any field.

news

Isaiah Likely Has Made Veterans Take Notice

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely did enough positive things at mandatory minicamp to make veteran players take notice.

news

Ravens Training Camp to Feature 16 Open Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices, and fans can claim passes on July 13.

news

Late for Work 6/24: Mark Andrews Is 'Even Better Than You Already Think He Is'

Three Ravens are among the top 32 best value contracts. Three 'hopeful predictions' and what could go wrong for each. The AFC North is No. 2 in NFL.com's divisional quarterback rankings.

news

James Proche Works to Seize Opportunity

Third-year wide receiver James Proche II is determined to earn more playing time with a strong work ethic that never wanes.

news

Mailbag: Who Is the Favorite to Win Left Guard Competition?

Which running backs with step up if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards aren't ready Week 1? How different will the defense look under Mike Macdonald? Which undrafted rookies jumped out at minicamp?

news

Late for Work 6/23: Tony Siragusa, Jaylon Ferguson Memorialized on 'Saddest Day in Ravens History'

Tony Siragusa Remembered As 'Hall of Fame Character' and 'Larger Than Life Personality.' Jaylon Ferguson was a 'class act' with a 'big heart.'

news

Ravens Mourn Passing of Tony Siragusa

Tony Siragusa, a colorful defensive tackle who was part of the Ravens' legendary team that won Super Bowl XXXV, has passed away at age 55.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising