Five Clues About What Todd Monken's Offense Will Look Like

Todd Monken's creative schemes at Georgia helped the Bulldogs average 40.7 points per game in 2022, while winning their second straight national championship.

Now Monken has accepted his next challenge – taking the Ravens' offense to the next level as their new offensive coordinator. How will Baltimore's offense change? Following his introductory press conference on Tuesday, here are five clues to what Monken's offense will look like:

Creating Space and Attacking All Areas of the Field

Monken hunts for explosive plays, but his philosophy extends beyond just taking shots downfield. He loves to stress the defense from sideline to sideline, attacking all areas of the field to create more space for playmakers to utilize their talents.

The Ravens have two of the NFL's fastest receivers in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. They have a versatile Pro Bowl tight end in Mark Andrews who consistently defeats one-on-one coverage. They have an explosive running back in J.K. Dobbins and a bruising ball carrier in Gus Edwards. They have the NFL's best running quarterback ever in Lamar Jackson, who also has the arm strength to attack downfield.

Monken hopes to develop a Baltimore offense that forces opponents to defend vast territory, both horizontally and vertically, producing more room for playmakers to make plays.

"I think players want to play in a game that spaces the field," Monken said. "I think when you go into an install meeting, all of your skill players want to say, 'Where are my opportunities coming? Where am I going to get a chance to touch the football and showcase my ability?"