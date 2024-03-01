Five Cornerback Prospects to Know

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

What's to like: Rakestraw was one of the top man-to-man corners in the country despite playing most of the season with a core muscle injury that required surgery in December. At 6-0, 188 pounds, Rakestraw is viewed as someone capable of defending both outside and in the slot.

What they're saying: "Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness. He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically. He is a loose athlete who can flip his hips smoothly. He does a nice job staying on top of deep routes, and he can locate the ball. I'd like to see him do a better job of finishing with the ball instead of simply poking it away. He is awesome against the run; not only is he quick to key/read, but he attacks blockers, including offensive linemen. Watch the Georgia tape from this past November to see him thud off an offensive tackle before delivering a physical stop. He is always bouncing around; his energy is palpable through the screen. Overall, players with this profile at this position traditionally translate very well to the next level." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network