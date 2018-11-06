Five Issues for Ravens to Fix During the Bye

Consistent quarterback play

In four games when Joe Flacco has a quarterback rating above 90.0, the Ravens are 3-1. When Flacco's rating is below 90.0, the Ravens are 1-4.

Flacco's performance is impacted by other things like pass protection and support from the running game. However, several subpar performances by Flacco have been costly. He struggled during the loss against Cleveland in Week 5, when Crabtree's fourth-quarter drop in the end zone cost the Ravens a chance to salvage an ugly win.

On Sunday, Flacco had Michael Crabtree open for a touchdown and made a poor throw. Flacco didn't see Lamar Jackson wide open for an easy touchdown, throwing an incompletion over the middle instead. Jackson was the last option in Flacco's progression on that play, but it was a missed opportunity.

"It's a left-to-right read all the way across the field," Harbaugh said. "If he'd have gotten to that, it would have been touchdown. I'm sure Joe would have liked to have gotten to that. … He just missed the shake route to 'Crab'. That would have been one that he would have wanted to make."

Harbaugh says he wants Jackson on the field more, which means the rookie quarterback must be consistent as well. Jackson must make accurate throws when receivers are open, and he must avoid turnovers. Harbaugh was not happy that Jackson and Gus Edwards fumbled an option exchange Sunday. Edwards recovered the ball, but Harbaugh blamed the miscue on Jackson.

"That was bad technique," Harbaugh said. "He'll tell you that. He pulled it late. He should have just given it there, but he just wasn't sure, and he pulled it late. Fundamental thing that he can fix like that [snaps his fingers]."