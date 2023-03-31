Five Things to Know About Nelson Agholor

Tee Martin Was Agholor's Wide Receivers Coach at USC

Joining the Ravens allows Agholor to reconnect with Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin, who was Agholor's wide receivers coach at USC.

Agholor was primarily a running back in high school, rushing for 1,983 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior while averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Martin helped Agholor make a smooth transition from running back to wide receiver with the Trojans and he won a starting job as a freshman.

"He's a quick learner," Martin said during a 2015 interview with philadelphiaeagles.com. "He can play all around the field, in the backfield, slot, he's great on special teams.

"One of the cool things about him is that he was a high school running back. He brings a receiver skill set, but after the ball's in his hands, he turns into a running back and he's really good at run after catch. We ran him on option routes where he could find mismatches in the slot. We moved him in motion. We played had him outside. He's really good at releasing off the line of scrimmage."