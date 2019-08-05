Five Things to Watch at Ravens-Jaguars Joint Practices

Wide Receivers Will Get Tested in One-on-One Battles

Don't expect to see much of the Ravens' new schemes put into practice against the Jaguars. The Ravens don't want to reveal too much and want to use these two practices as a way to evaluate, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said.

"We're going to get very fundamental in those three days of practice, very basic, in order to see who can go get open versus tight coverage, who can block a guy one-on-one," Roman said.

One of the best positions to watch that will be at wide receiver. As mentioned above, Ramsey and Bouye will be a tough challenge. Which wide receivers can separate? Keep an eye on Jaleel Scott and rookie Miles Boykin, who have lit up training camp so far.

Baltimore's Run Game vs. a Top Front Seven

Jacksonville's defense is also loaded with talent up front, including veteran four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Calais Campbell, two-time Pro Bowler Marcell Dareus, one of the league's best sack artists Yannick Ngakoue (a University of Maryland product), and linebacker Myles Jack.

That will give the Ravens' offensive line and run game, which is expected to be the centerpiece of Baltimore's offensive attack, a good test. We'll get to see some good, hard running and blocking in the trenches.

Goal-Line Drills