Former Raven Lional Dalton Needs a Kidney

That story led to calls from Ravens fans to help. One woman planned to donate from her mother, but her mother passed away before the transplant, so she now wants to give her own kidney to Dalton in honor of her mother. They're still waiting to see if she's a match.

Others have stepped forward, too. Dalton said there are four or five people interested. With his type-O blood, it's harder to find a match, but Dalton is staying hopeful. A transplant from a living person can last 15-20 years, and would give Dalton, his wife and their four children a new lease on life.

"It's very emotional when I think about it," Dalton said. "A complete stranger, a Baltimore Ravens fan, wants to donate to me, but I can't even get one from a family member. The idea of some random fan wanting to help me, it's really emotional."

As explained in an ESPN.com feature story about Dalton, Dalton didn't know anything was wrong until after a New Year's Eve party with friends at the start of 2020. He awoke with shortness of breath and was rushed to the hospital with soaring blood pressure. That's when he learned that his kidneys were operating at about 20 percent effectiveness.

At first, he dealt with a lot of back pain from fluid caused by the hypertension. That wore at the blood vessels that went to his kidney. So Dalton researched some steps he could take and found that lowering food consumption and eating a mostly plant-based diet would help slow down the process of kidney failure.

This would be a challenge for Dalton, who was a run-stuffing defensive lineman for the Ravens. As a player, he stuffed 360 pounds into his 6-foot-1 frame. But through intermediate fasting and his diet change, Dalton has lost 120 pounds since April of 2020.

Sitting in dialysis at a clinic in Atlanta, where he goes three times a week for 4 ½ hours of treatment, Dalton looks like a much different man.

"I don't have those same pains when I eat," he said. "I feel better than most people in here. A lot of people in here are in really, really bad shape."

Dalton played four years in Baltimore after being undrafted out of Eastern Michigan. He then went on to play for Denver, Washington, Kansas City and Houston before retiring following the 2006 season.

Tiffany and Dalton spent eight months after his retirement traveling with their then 3-year-old daughter Skye around the world. That got cut short when Tiffany realized she was pregnant with their youngest daughter, Sade.

Dalton has written two books while undergoing dialysis. One is about the trips to eight countries in Southeast Africa, Asia, and China, which Dalton says changed his outlook on who we are as people and how unique different cultures and people can be. The other book is an ABC book on Skye's travels.

But Baltimore will always hold a special place in Dalton's heart. And now, it may hold the key to his kidneys too.