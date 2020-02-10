Former Raven Wins Oscar for Best Short Animated Film

In 2017, Cherry launched a Kickstarter to raise money for the film, which he also wrote. After it raised more than its goal, it was co-directed with Everett Downing and Bruce W. Smith and produced by Karen Rupert Toliver, who came on stage with Cherry to accept the Oscar. The film was picked up by Sony Pictures Animation in 2019.

"'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry wrote.