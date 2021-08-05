Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Is Headed to ESPN

Aug 05, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Robert-Griffin
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Robert Griffin III

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III will make the transition from the field to the media. Griffin will be joining ESPN as an analyst according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Griffin was coveted by ESPN and FOX after several impressive auditions this offseason. A former Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor who has played eight NFL seasons, Griffin is expected to be both a college and NFL analyst.

The 31-year-old Griffin spent three seasons (2018-20) as the Ravens' backup quarterback, but he was not re-signed after last season as Baltimore elected to have younger quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley compete for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson. Griffin has long been expected to pursue a career in the media, although his contract reportedly contains an out clause if another opportunity to play in the NFL presents itself. He has posted frequent images of himself working out on social media this summer.

Griffin started one game last season, Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Lamar Jackson (Reserve/COVID-19) was sidelined. However, Griffin suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not finish the game, replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss. Griffin appeared in 14 games overall for the Ravens with two starts, completing 33 of 58 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Griffin's best season was his rookie year in 2012, when he entered the league as the second-overall pick and led Washington to the playoffs as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Griffin suffered a knee injury that season, the first of several injuries that hampered his career. After Washington released Griffin in 2015, he spent one season with the Cleveland Browns and was out of the NFL in 2017 before jumpstarting his career by making the Ravens' roster in 2018.

