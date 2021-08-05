Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Is Headed to ESPN

Griffin started one game last season, Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Lamar Jackson (Reserve/COVID-19) was sidelined. However, Griffin suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not finish the game, replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss. Griffin appeared in 14 games overall for the Ravens with two starts, completing 33 of 58 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Griffin's best season was his rookie year in 2012, when he entered the league as the second-overall pick and led Washington to the playoffs as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Griffin suffered a knee injury that season, the first of several injuries that hampered his career. After Washington released Griffin in 2015, he spent one season with the Cleveland Browns and was out of the NFL in 2017 before jumpstarting his career by making the Ravens' roster in 2018.