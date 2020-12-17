Ravens Deeply Saddened By Death of Former Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro

The Ravens drafted Taliaferro in the fourth round in 2014. The Coastal Carolina product was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior.

Taliaferro was a 6-foot, 232-pound bruiser who added physicality to the Ravens' backfield, and he showed promise early in his NFL career.

When he got his first touch in Week 3 of his rookie season against the Cleveland Browns, Taliaferro ran for 91 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. In 13 games played that year, Taliaferro rumbled for 292 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards.

However, injuries struck and derailed Taliaferro's NFL career. He was the third-string running back behind Justin Forsett and Javorius Allen the following year, and a nagging foot injury sent him to injured reserve in mid-October.

The foot injury meant he got a late start on the 2016 season and was placed on injured reserve after just three games. Taliaferro tried to refresh his career by switching to more of a fullback role, but he didn't make the team entering the 2017 season.