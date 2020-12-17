Ravens Deeply Saddened By Death of Former Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:17 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121720-Taliaferro
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Former Ravens Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro

The Ravens are grieving Thursday morning, as former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has passed away at just 28 years old.

Taliaferro played three seasons for the Ravens from 2014-2016. He died Wednesday from a reported heart attack, according to a family member.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man – someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

The Ravens drafted Taliaferro in the fourth round in 2014. The Coastal Carolina product was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior.

Taliaferro was a 6-foot, 232-pound bruiser who added physicality to the Ravens' backfield, and he showed promise early in his NFL career.

When he got his first touch in Week 3 of his rookie season against the Cleveland Browns, Taliaferro ran for 91 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. In 13 games played that year, Taliaferro rumbled for 292 yards and four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 114 yards.

However, injuries struck and derailed Taliaferro's NFL career. He was the third-string running back behind Justin Forsett and Javorius Allen the following year, and a nagging foot injury sent him to injured reserve in mid-October.

The foot injury meant he got a late start on the 2016 season and was placed on injured reserve after just three games. Taliaferro tried to refresh his career by switching to more of a fullback role, but he didn't make the team entering the 2017 season.

He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League the following year and even played some defense for them before being released.

