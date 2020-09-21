Fourth Downs Make the Difference in Houston

The Ravens' early fourth down defensive stop set the table for Baltimore to build a lead that it never relinquished. It was the Texans' third offensive drive of the game after a pair of punts and Baltimore had just a 3-0 lead.

The Texans were on their own 34-yard line when Houston play-caller and head coach Bill O'Brien decided to go for it on fourth-and-1. The Ravens and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale seemed to sniff out the play.

Safety DeShon Elliott came off the edge with a blitz to get in Watson's face, leaving him with little to no room to throw, and he tossed it at the feet of tight end Darren Fells.

"I'm just doing my job," Elliott said. "It's fourth down and we know it's going to be QB driven. It's Deshaun Watson; he's one of the best QBs in the league."

After the turnover on downs, it took the Ravens just four plays to reach the end zone and take a 10-point lead on a 1-yard touchdown throw to Ricard.

"That was a huge boost. I didn't really expect that to happen, but it made sense. We did the same thing late in the game," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said of the Texans going for it.