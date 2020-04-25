Fourth Round (No. 143): Ravens Draft Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson

Taking another pick to solidify their offensive line, the Ravens selected guard Ben Bredeson of Michigan in the fourth round (143rd overall).
Bredeson started 46 games at Michigan, including 13 straight starts at left guard in each of the past two seasons. The Ravens have the advantage of getting inside information on Bredeson from his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.
"I can read the text my dad gave me too, I remember it started out with, 'You're going to love this guy,'" Harbaugh said. "Jim said the same thing. Leader by example and vocal, no nonsense, all football all the time. Really motivated, very competitive guy. He's got a photographic memory, too. Really smart guy. They said he's everything you want in a football player and a person. I think that went a long way."
Bredenson had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, where he took reps at both guard and center. The Ravens like versatile offensive linemen, and they have obvious need with the retirement of Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda, and with starting center Matt Skura recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has no doubt Bredeson can play both guard and center.
"That was discussed, the potential for him to also play center," Hortiz said. "When we talk about offensive linemen we try to evaluate them on versatility. Last year, when you look at Patrick Mekari when we signed him after the draft, one of the discussions was him moving all the way down into center. We certainly look for that in all of the offensive linemen that we pick, that the guys are versatile have the potential to be a two-position flexibility type of guy."
Bredeson is the Ravens' second offensive lineman taken in this draft, following third-round pick (106th overall) Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State. Phillips and Bredeson will be able to push each other for playing time, and like Phillips, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bredeson earned a reputation as a physical run-blocker in college. Not only was Bredeson a standout on the field, he was a two-year captain at Michigan and an All-Big Ten performer in 2019.
Bredeson, Phillips, and returning offensive lineman Ben Powers give the Ravens at least three young offensive lineman who are in line to compete for the starting vacancy left by Yanda. Given the players' position flexibility, the Ravens now have a great competition shaping up along the entire interior offensive line.