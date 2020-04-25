Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 02:28 PM

Fourth Round (No. 143): Ravens Draft Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

#143 Ben Bredeson
University of Michigan
The Baltimore Ravens select G Ben Bredeson with the 143rd pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Taking another pick to solidify their offensive line, the Ravens selected guard Ben Bredeson of Michigan in the fourth round (143rd overall).

Bredeson started 46 games at Michigan, including 13 straight starts at left guard in each of the past two seasons. The Ravens have the advantage of getting inside information on Bredeson from his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"I can read the text my dad gave me too, I remember it started out with, 'You're going to love this guy,'" Harbaugh said. "Jim said the same thing. Leader by example and vocal, no nonsense, all football all the time. Really motivated, very competitive guy. He's got a photographic memory, too. Really smart guy. They said he's everything you want in a football player and a person. I think that went a long way."

Bredenson had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, where he took reps at both guard and center. The Ravens like versatile offensive linemen, and they have obvious need with the retirement of Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda, and with starting center Matt Skura recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has no doubt Bredeson can play both guard and center.

"That was discussed, the potential for him to also play center," Hortiz said. "When we talk about offensive linemen we try to evaluate them on versatility. Last year, when you look at Patrick Mekari when we signed him after the draft, one of the discussions was him moving all the way down into center. We certainly look for that in all of the offensive linemen that we pick, that the guys are versatile have the potential to be a two-position flexibility type of guy."

Bredeson is the Ravens' second offensive lineman taken in this draft, following third-round pick (106th overall) Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State. Phillips and Bredeson will be able to push each other for playing time, and like Phillips, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bredeson earned a reputation as a physical run-blocker in college. Not only was Bredeson a standout on the field, he was a two-year captain at Michigan and an All-Big Ten performer in 2019.

Bredeson, Phillips, and returning offensive lineman Ben Powers give the Ravens at least three young offensive lineman who are in line to compete for the starting vacancy left by Yanda. Given the players' position flexibility, the Ravens now have a great competition shaping up along the entire interior offensive line.

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising