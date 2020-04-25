Fourth Round (No. 143): Ravens Draft Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson

Bredenson had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, where he took reps at both guard and center. The Ravens like versatile offensive linemen, and they have obvious need with the retirement of Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda, and with starting center Matt Skura recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has no doubt Bredeson can play both guard and center.

"That was discussed, the potential for him to also play center," Hortiz said. "When we talk about offensive linemen we try to evaluate them on versatility. Last year, when you look at Patrick Mekari when we signed him after the draft, one of the discussions was him moving all the way down into center. We certainly look for that in all of the offensive linemen that we pick, that the guys are versatile have the potential to be a two-position flexibility type of guy."

Bredeson is the Ravens' second offensive lineman taken in this draft, following third-round pick (106th overall) Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State. Phillips and Bredeson will be able to push each other for playing time, and like Phillips, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bredeson earned a reputation as a physical run-blocker in college. Not only was Bredeson a standout on the field, he was a two-year captain at Michigan and an All-Big Ten performer in 2019.