Ravens Receive Additional Compensatory Pick; Here's the Full List

The Ravens got another draft pick Friday, as the league announced its list of compensatory picks.
Baltimore got a fourth-round compensatory pick, as expected, at No. 134 overall.
That now gives the Ravens eight selections in the upcoming draft (full draft order coming soon):
- Round 1 (No. 30)
- Round 2 (No. 62)
- Round 3 (No. 93)
- Round 4 (No. 129)
- Round 4 (No. 134)
- Round 5 (No. 164)
- Round 7 (No. 229)
- Round 7 (No. 251)
Teams qualify for compensatory picks by having more free agents lost than gained, and their round is based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year, snap count, and postseason awards.
The Ravens got the fourth-round compensatory pick because of the loss of Ben Powers (Denver) in free agency last year. Powers signed a four-year, $51.5 million contract. He started all 17 games for the Broncos and played every offensive snap for the second straight year.
The Ravens have long led the league in compensatory picks gained, but they didn't get any last year for the first time in 13 years. Baltimore still has the most (56) since the system was instituted, but the Dallas Cowboys have tightened the gap with 54 and the Green Bay Packers have received 52. The Los Angeles Rams' rebuild led the way with five compensatory picks awarded this year, putting them at 51 overall.
Baltimore will likely be in position to gain multiple compensatory picks next offseason considering the high number of unrestricted free agents the Ravens have this offseason. Thus, it would not be surprising to see General Manager Eric DeCosta try hard to protect those extra picks when free agency opens next week.