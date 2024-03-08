 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Receive Additional Compensatory Pick; Here's the Full List

Mar 08, 2024 at 04:42 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

GM Eric DeCosta
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens got another draft pick Friday, as the league announced its list of compensatory picks.

Baltimore got a fourth-round compensatory pick, as expected, at No. 134 overall.

That now gives the Ravens eight selections in the upcoming draft (full draft order coming soon):

  • Round 1 (No. 30)
  • Round 2 (No. 62)
  • Round 3 (No. 93)
  • Round 4 (No. 129)
  • Round 4 (No. 134)
  • Round 5 (No. 164)
  • Round 7 (No. 229)
  • Round 7 (No. 251)

Teams qualify for compensatory picks by having more free agents lost than gained, and their round is based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year, snap count, and postseason awards.

The Ravens got the fourth-round compensatory pick because of the loss of Ben Powers (Denver) in free agency last year. Powers signed a four-year, $51.5 million contract. He started all 17 games for the Broncos and played every offensive snap for the second straight year.

The Ravens have long led the league in compensatory picks gained, but they didn't get any last year for the first time in 13 years. Baltimore still has the most (56) since the system was instituted, but the Dallas Cowboys have tightened the gap with 54 and the Green Bay Packers have received 52. The Los Angeles Rams' rebuild led the way with five compensatory picks awarded this year, putting them at 51 overall.

Baltimore will likely be in position to gain multiple compensatory picks next offseason considering the high number of unrestricted free agents the Ravens have this offseason. Thus, it would not be surprising to see General Manager Eric DeCosta try hard to protect those extra picks when free agency opens next week.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Ravens Will Try to 'Defend the Fort' Next Week in Free Agency

Pundit thinks Ravens are the best fit for Deebo Samuel if traded. Three free agents who would be good fits for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top five in PFF's top 101 players. Matthew Judon says Jackson is the hardest player in the league to plan for,
news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Post-Combine Picks

See how the NFL Scouting Combine shook up pundits' picks for the Ravens at No. 30 (or beyond).
news

Late for Work: Patrick Queen Would Be Steelers' 'Ultimate Luxury Signing'

Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry would (and wouldn't) be good fits. Which Ravens free agents are most likely to return? Kyle Hamilton is ranked PFF's 26th-best player of 2023.
news

Mailbag: Which Veteran Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target?

What's going on with Patrick Queen? Would you sign Saquon? Should the Ravens target a WR or OL in the first round?
news

Late for Work: How Justin Madubuike's Franchise Tag Is Similar to Lamar Jackson's 

ESPN pundit predicts whether free agents Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, and Geno Stone will return. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
news

Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Justin Madubuike

The Ravens have placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, insuring he will remain in Baltimore at least one more season.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

The Ravens are named a good fit for All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Baltimore is mentioned as one of the top landing spots for Brian Burns if he becomes available. The Ravens' free agent crop is ranked the best in the NFL.
news

10 Takeaways From the Combine

The Ravens saw a deep group of offensive linemen in Indianapolis who have the potential to help them. Kamari Lassiter of Georgia remains a cornerback name to watch. The possibility that Baltimore will trade out of the first round cannot be ignored.
news

Joe Burrow Expects to Be Fully Cleared From Wrist Surgery by May

Kevin Stefanski is still deciding who will call plays for the Browns. Will Pittsburgh exercise the fifth-year option on Najee Harris?
news

Late for Work: Ravens Have 'Myriad of Options' in Free Agent Running Back Market

Ravens could get backup quarterback in the draft. Offensive line prospects shaping up to be biggest strength of the draft class. Don't rule out a wide receiver in Round 1.
news

Five Offensive Line Prospects to Watch

Looking to retool their offensive line, the Ravens may attack the position aggressively in this year's draft.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising