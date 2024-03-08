Ravens Receive Additional Compensatory Pick; Here's the Full List

Teams qualify for compensatory picks by having more free agents lost than gained, and their round is based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year, snap count, and postseason awards.

The Ravens got the fourth-round compensatory pick because of the loss of Ben Powers (Denver) in free agency last year. Powers signed a four-year, $51.5 million contract. He started all 17 games for the Broncos and played every offensive snap for the second straight year.

The Ravens have long led the league in compensatory picks gained, but they didn't get any last year for the first time in 13 years. Baltimore still has the most (56) since the system was instituted, but the Dallas Cowboys have tightened the gap with 54 and the Green Bay Packers have received 52. The Los Angeles Rams' rebuild led the way with five compensatory picks awarded this year, putting them at 51 overall.