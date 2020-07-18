Full Ravens 'Madden 21' Ratings and Biggest Takeaways

ESPN and EA Sports, the makers of the "Madden" franchise, have been slowly releasing player rankings this week, building up the intrigue around the video game.
Now the full ratings are out and we've listed all the Ravens' pertinent ratings in tables below.
Here are some of the biggest takeaways:
- Let's start with the cover star, Lamar Jackson. Jackson was disappointed with his 94 overall rating, which ranked him third among NFL quarterbacks. He obviously got high marks for speed (96), acceleration (96) and change of direction (95). It's a little surprising his spin move (82) and juke move (90) didn't get more love. Did they miss this?
- In terms of Jackson's passing ratings, his throwing power is 92 and throwing under pressure is 94. Where he got knocked was throwing accuracy. It's a 92 on short throws, but just an 83 on mid-level throws and 86 on deep throws. How about this one?
- The Ravens' highest-rated player overall is new defensive lineman Calais Campbell at a 95.
- The Ravens have three players at or above a 90 rating: Campbell (95), Jackson (94) and Ronnie Stanley (93). Marlon Humphrey came in at an 89.
- The team's fastest player is, no surprise, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at a 97. That also makes him one of the fastest players in the game. Jackson (96) is second-fastest. The Ravens have a lot of speed with 12 players at or above a 90.
- Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (96) is the team's strongest player, followed by Orlando Brown Jr. (93).
- Tight end Mark Andrews has the highest catching rating (86). What's notable is the love given to rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay (84) and James Proche (85). It's well-deserved considering Proche had just nine college drops in 437 career targets and Duvernay had the lowest dropped pass percentage of any power-five wide receiver since 2018.
- Rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins got a higher rating (75) than first-round pick Patrick Queen (72). Duvernay is a 71. Dobbins is the game's highest-rated rookie running back, given a 91 in speed and 90 in acceleration. Queen did get a high speed rating at 89.
- Nobody got a 99 rating in anything. Justin Tucker had two 98s in kick power and kick accuracy.
QUARTERBACKS
|Robert Griffin III
|Tyler Huntley
|Lamar Jackson
|Trace McSorley
|Overall
|66
|58
|94
|54
|Speed
|85
|86
|96
|87
|Acceleration
|82
|89
|96
|88
|Agility
|84
|86
|95
|84
|Awareness
|73
|54
|95
|49
|Juke Move
|78
|69
|90
|72
|Throw Power
|87
|86
|92
|84
|Throw Under Pressure
|80
|73
|94
|72
|Throw Accuracy Short
|79
|73
|92
|71
|Throw Accuracy Mid
|68
|70
|83
|66
|Throw Accuracy Deep
|71
|72
|86
|66
|Injury
|78
|84
|92
|87
|Play Action
|80
|77
|89
|73
|Throw On The Run
|81
|74
|95
|70
RUNNING BACKS
|J.K. Dobbins
|Gus Edwards
|Justice Hill
|Mark Ingram II
|Overall
|75
|77
|72
|86
|Speed
|91
|88
|90
|88
|Acceleration
|90
|87
|91
|91
|Strength
|74
|78
|67
|82
|Agility
|87
|82
|88
|86
|Awareness
|69
|82
|69
|93
|Catching
|68
|59
|67
|72
|Carrying
|87
|95
|88
|90
|Pass Block
|52
|60
|57
|68
|Break Tackle
|78
|82
|70
|89
|Injury
|92
|88
|86
|86
|Stamina
|89
|87
|86
|89
|Trucking
|77
|84
|64
|89
|Change Of Direction
|86
|81
|85
|83
|Ball Carrier Vision
|84
|84
|74
|91
|Stiff Arm
|82
|80
|76
|85
|Spin Move
|79
|77
|81
|81
|Juke Move
|84
|81
|83
|92
TIGHT ENDS
|Mark Andrews
|Nick Boyle
|Jacob Breeland
|Overall
|86
|78
|61
|Speed
|86
|75
|79
|Acceleration
|90
|85
|85
|Strength
|79
|76
|70
|Agility
|80
|78
|77
|Awareness
|92
|86
|60
|Catching
|86
|84
|79
|Run Block
|65
|76
|52
|Break Tackle
|64
|39
|58
|Jumping
|88
|78
|78
|Injury
|88
|92
|81
|Stamina
|94
|91
|80
|Trucking
|71
|74
|61
|Change Of Direction
|75
|73
|70
|Spectacular Catch
|81
|78
|76
|Catch In Traffice
|80
|77
|72
|Short Route Running
|80
|71
|61
|Medium Route Running
|79
|66
|59
|Deep Route Running
|77
|60
|57
|Release
|79
|69
|61
WIDE RECEIVERS
|Miles Boykin
|Marquise Brown
|Devin Duvernay
|Chris Moore
|James Proche
|Jaleel Scott
|Willie Snead IV
|De'Anthony Thomas
|Overall
|72
|80
|71
|71
|65
|68
|78
|67
|Speed
|91
|97
|92
|90
|88
|87
|89
|91
|Acceleration
|89
|94
|91
|89
|90
|91
|93
|90
|Strength
|66
|44
|68
|58
|61
|68
|64
|43
|Agility
|89
|96
|87
|89
|82
|80
|86
|86
|Awareness
|72
|79
|67
|77
|63
|61
|87
|69
|Catching
|83
|85
|84
|80
|85
|80
|84
|78
|Run Block
|57
|41
|50
|56
|49
|40
|55
|45
|Break Tackle
|71
|72
|79
|72
|72
|74
|78
|76
|Jumping
|96
|85
|84
|87
|83
|85
|84
|80
|Kick Return
|77
|74
|89
|Injury
|87
|86
|92
|89
|89
|89
|90
|80
|Stamina
|80
|80
|88
|80
|92
|80
|85
|76
|Trucking
|45
|25
|72
|32
|43
|53
|37
|38
|Change Of Direction
|87
|92
|85
|84
|79
|75
|80
|86
|Spectacular Catch
|86
|83
|82
|82
|80
|85
|79
|78
|Catch In Traffic
|83
|77
|82
|79
|78
|80
|83
|74
|Short Route Running
|73
|79
|75
|75
|70
|75
|81
|75
|Medium Route Running
|72
|80
|72
|77
|67
|73
|82
|71
|Deep Route Running
|70
|86
|71
|74
|66
|69
|77
|67
|Release
|73
|69
|67
|67
|67
|72
|76
|58
FULL BACKS
|Bronson Rechsteiner
|Patrick Ricard
|Overall
|69
|81
|Speed
|88
|71
|Acceleration
|90
|82
|Strength
|85
|90
|Agility
|85
|75
|Awareness
|57
|80
|Catching
|66
|62
|Run Block
|55
|71
|Run Block Power
|47
|62
|Run Block Finesse
|46
|58
|Lead Block
|71
|95
|Break Tackle
|60
|56
|Injury
|86
|84
|Stamina
|82
|86
|Trucking
|71
|68
|Change Of Direction
|80
|64
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|Will Holden
|R.J. Prince
|Andre Smith
|Ronnie Stanley
|Overall
|83
|59
|58
|65
|93
|Speed
|50
|57
|56
|58
|66
|Strength
|93
|85
|83
|84
|91
|Awareness
|86
|61
|57
|77
|96
|Run Block
|84
|61
|57
|77
|96
|Run Block Power
|85
|65
|68
|72
|89
|Run Block Finesse
|81
|63
|63
|68
|94
|Lead Block
|76
|75
|63
|78
|88
|Injury
|93
|90
|86
|86
|91
CENTERS
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|Patrick Mekari
|Matt Skura
|Overall
|56
|63
|73
|Speed
|63
|58
|62
|Strength
|80
|84
|86
|Awareness
|67
|76
|85
|Run Block
|61
|68
|74
|Run Block Power
|60
|70
|77
|Run Block Finesse
|63
|65
|73
|Lead Block
|79
|78
|83
|Injury
|91
|86
|89
GUARDS
|Bradley Bozeman
|Ben Bredeson
|Daishawn Dixon
|D.J. Fluker
|Tyre Phillips
|Ben Powers
|Overall
|71
|64
|54
|80
|64
|65
|Speed
|57
|63
|58
|60
|60
|68
|Strength
|85
|87
|86
|91
|88
|83
|Awareness
|84
|73
|52
|85
|67
|68
|Run Block
|74
|66
|62
|81
|68
|66
|Run Block Power
|76
|67
|63
|83
|69
|68
|Run Block Finesse
|72
|63
|59
|80
|65
|65
|Lead Block
|82
|74
|56
|80
|79
|77
|Injury
|88
|88
|89
|92
|86
|90
LINEBACKERS
|Otaro Alaka
|Chris Board
|L.J. Fort
|Malik Harrison
|Patrick Queen
|Overall
|62
|62
|71
|69
|72
|Speed
|80
|86
|80
|84
|89
|Strength
|75
|69
|74
|75
|70
|Awareness
|55
|60
|79
|70
|74
|Injury
|87
|88
|92
|84
|90
|Tackle
|81
|80
|84
|83
|82
|Power Moves
|60
|46
|59
|52
|52
|Finesse Moves
|52
|50
|48
|57
|60
|Block Shedding
|71
|60
|68
|70
|69
|Pursuit
|79
|79
|81
|82
|85
|Play Recognition
|58
|63
|76
|70
|70
|Hit Power
|80
|76
|77
|83
|84
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
|Tyus Bowser
|Jaylon Ferguson
|Matthew Judon
|Pernell McPhee
|Chauncey Rivers
|Overall
|75
|72
|83
|78
|60
|Speed
|84
|78
|81
|76
|75
|Strength
|75
|81
|86
|88
|76
|Awareness
|75
|72
|84
|76
|62
|Injury
|88
|88
|84
|83
|86
|Tackle
|79
|81
|82
|83
|73
|Power Moves
|69
|77
|85
|82
|65
|Finesse Moves
|79
|67
|73
|69
|57
|Block Shedding
|60
|73
|64
|73
|63
|Pursuit
|79
|81
|87
|82
|78
|Play Recognition
|71
|71
|80
|73
|56
|Hit Power
|78
|81
|80
|84
|81
DEFENSIVE ENDS
|Calais Campbell
|Jihad Ward
|Broderick Washington Jr.
|Derek Wolfe
|Overall
|95
|68
|63
|79
|Speed
|72
|69
|70
|73
|Strength
|92
|78
|83
|89
|Awareness
|97
|72
|65
|84
|Injury
|97
|87
|89
|87
|Tackle
|94
|81
|74
|84
|Power Moves
|90
|74
|66
|79
|Finesse Moves
|92
|62
|56
|55
|Block Shedding
|94
|60
|69
|82
|Pursuit
|97
|77
|77
|85
|Play Recognition
|96
|68
|67
|86
|Hit Power
|85
|83
|79
|72
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
|Justin Ellis
|Daylon Mack
|Justin Madubuike
|Brandon Williams
|Overall
|71
|67
|71
|86
|Speed
|69
|69
|78
|57
|Awareness
|72
|64
|73
|85
|Injury
|88
|88
|91
|87
|Tackle
|83
|77
|79
|86
|Power Moves
|63
|69
|70
|72
|Finesse Moves
|45
|60
|74
|50
|Block Shedding
|73
|71
|73
|91
|Pursuit
|81
|77
|80
|84
|Play Recognition
|75
|65
|68
|90
|Hit Power
|74
|75
|79
|77
SAFETIES
|Chuck Clark
|DeShon Elliott
|Anthony Levine Sr.
|Jordan Richards
|Geno Stone
|Earl Thomas III
|Nigel Warrior
|Overall
|77
|67
|74
|68
|68
|88
|61
|Speed
|88
|86
|84
|85
|86
|88
|88
|Strength
|67
|57
|71
|68
|58
|67
|56
|Awareness
|79
|60
|76
|66
|68
|88
|55
|Injury
|93
|88
|88
|93
|88
|91
|89
|Tackle
|72
|70
|66
|70
|65
|77
|66
|Power Moves
|38
|44
|50
|48
|32
|55
|49
|Finesse Moves
|49
|52
|60
|47
|37
|45
|55
|Block Shedding
|53
|57
|52
|52
|57
|56
|56
|Pursuit
|75
|83
|68
|71
|80
|77
|70
|Play Recognition
|76
|57
|74
|69
|64
|84
|58
|Hit Power
|83
|82
|67
|76
|80
|87
|72
|Man Coverage
|72
|69
|75
|56
|59
|82
|62
|Zone Coverage
|76
|74
|81
|70
|69
|89
|59
|Press
|65
|72
|76
|68
|60
|80
|64
CORNERBACKS
|Anthony Averett
|Marlon Humphrey
|Iman Lewis-Marshall
|Marcus Peters
|Jimmy Smith
|Tavon Young
|Overall
|67
|89
|67
|85
|83
|76
|Speed
|93
|92
|88
|91
|88
|90
|Strength
|56
|74
|65
|71
|76
|63
|Awareness
|58
|89
|65
|89
|85
|76
|Injury
|92
|89
|85
|93
|78
|85
|Tackle
|47
|68
|66
|57
|70
|59
|Power Moves
|31
|33
|40
|46
|60
|38
|Finesse Moves
|38
|42
|44
|43
|55
|41
|Block Shedding
|42
|47
|58
|54
|48
|58
|Pursuit
|73
|66
|74
|78
|68
|80
|Play Recognition
|60
|87
|67
|85
|82
|78
|Hit Power
|45
|78
|73
|63
|77
|73
|Man Coverage
|71
|91
|69
|87
|85
|77
|Zone Coverage
|65
|83
|65
|82
|80
|75
|Press
|71
|91
|76
|81
|92
|76
SPECIAL TEAMS
|LS Morgan Cox
|P Sam Koch
|LS Nick Moore
|K Justin Tucker
|Overall
|28
|84
|36
|87
|Speed
|66
|70
|71
|75
|Strength
|73
|50
|70
|40
|Awareness
|73
|71
|53
|71
|Kick Power
|29
|91
|25
|98
|Kick Accuracy
|18
|96
|24
|98
|Injury
|90
|85
|88
|95