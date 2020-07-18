Friday, Jul 17, 2020 09:24 PM

Full Ravens 'Madden 21' Ratings and Biggest Takeaways

Ryan Mink

Ravens 2020 Madden Ratings from EA Sports

ESPN and EA Sports, the makers of the "Madden" franchise, have been slowly releasing player rankings this week, building up the intrigue around the video game.

Now the full ratings are out and we've listed all the Ravens' pertinent ratings in tables below.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways:

  • Let's start with the cover star, Lamar Jackson. Jackson was disappointed with his 94 overall rating, which ranked him third among NFL quarterbacks. He obviously got high marks for speed (96), acceleration (96) and change of direction (95). It's a little surprising his spin move (82) and juke move (90) didn't get more love. Did they miss this?
  • In terms of Jackson's passing ratings, his throwing power is 92 and throwing under pressure is 94. Where he got knocked was throwing accuracy. It's a 92 on short throws, but just an 83 on mid-level throws and 86 on deep throws. How about this one?
  • The Ravens' highest-rated player overall is new defensive lineman Calais Campbell at a 95.
  • The Ravens have three players at or above a 90 rating: Campbell (95), Jackson (94) and Ronnie Stanley (93). Marlon Humphrey came in at an 89.
  • The team's fastest player is, no surprise, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at a 97. That also makes him one of the fastest players in the game. Jackson (96) is second-fastest. The Ravens have a lot of speed with 12 players at or above a 90.
  • Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (96) is the team's strongest player, followed by Orlando Brown Jr. (93).
  • Tight end Mark Andrews has the highest catching rating (86). What's notable is the love given to rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay (84) and James Proche (85). It's well-deserved considering Proche had just nine college drops in 437 career targets and Duvernay had the lowest dropped pass percentage of any power-five wide receiver since 2018.
  • Rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins got a higher rating (75) than first-round pick Patrick Queen (72). Duvernay is a 71. Dobbins is the game's highest-rated rookie running back, given a 91 in speed and 90 in acceleration. Queen did get a high speed rating at 89.
  • Nobody got a 99 rating in anything. Justin Tucker had two 98s in kick power and kick accuracy.

QUARTERBACKS

Table inside Article
Robert Griffin III Tyler Huntley Lamar Jackson Trace McSorley
Overall 66 58 94 54
Speed 85 86 96 87
Acceleration 82 89 96 88
Agility 84 86 95 84
Awareness 73 54 95 49
Juke Move 78 69 90 72
Throw Power 87 86 92 84
Throw Under Pressure 80 73 94 72
Throw Accuracy Short 79 73 92 71
Throw Accuracy Mid 68 70 83 66
Throw Accuracy Deep 71 72 86 66
Injury 78 84 92 87
Play Action 80 77 89 73
Throw On The Run 81 74 95 70

RUNNING BACKS

Table inside Article
J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards Justice Hill Mark Ingram II
Overall 75 77 72 86
Speed 91 88 90 88
Acceleration 90 87 91 91
Strength 74 78 67 82
Agility 87 82 88 86
Awareness 69 82 69 93
Catching 68 59 67 72
Carrying 87 95 88 90
Pass Block 52 60 57 68
Break Tackle 78 82 70 89
Injury 92 88 86 86
Stamina 89 87 86 89
Trucking 77 84 64 89
Change Of Direction 86 81 85 83
Ball Carrier Vision 84 84 74 91
Stiff Arm 82 80 76 85
Spin Move 79 77 81 81
Juke Move 84 81 83 92

TIGHT ENDS

Table inside Article
Mark Andrews Nick Boyle Jacob Breeland
Overall 86 78 61
Speed 86 75 79
Acceleration 90 85 85
Strength 79 76 70
Agility 80 78 77
Awareness 92 86 60
Catching 86 84 79
Run Block 65 76 52
Break Tackle 64 39 58
Jumping 88 78 78
Injury 88 92 81
Stamina 94 91 80
Trucking 71 74 61
Change Of Direction 75 73 70
Spectacular Catch 81 78 76
Catch In Traffice 80 77 72
Short Route Running 80 71 61
Medium Route Running 79 66 59
Deep Route Running 77 60 57
Release 79 69 61

WIDE RECEIVERS

Table inside Article
Miles Boykin Marquise Brown Devin Duvernay Chris Moore James Proche Jaleel Scott Willie Snead IV De'Anthony Thomas
Overall 72 80 71 71 65 68 78 67
Speed 91 97 92 90 88 87 89 91
Acceleration 89 94 91 89 90 91 93 90
Strength 66 44 68 58 61 68 64 43
Agility 89 96 87 89 82 80 86 86
Awareness 72 79 67 77 63 61 87 69
Catching 83 85 84 80 85 80 84 78
Run Block 57 41 50 56 49 40 55 45
Break Tackle 71 72 79 72 72 74 78 76
Jumping 96 85 84 87 83 85 84 80
Kick Return 77 74 89
Injury 87 86 92 89 89 89 90 80
Stamina 80 80 88 80 92 80 85 76
Trucking 45 25 72 32 43 53 37 38
Change Of Direction 87 92 85 84 79 75 80 86
Spectacular Catch 86 83 82 82 80 85 79 78
Catch In Traffic 83 77 82 79 78 80 83 74
Short Route Running 73 79 75 75 70 75 81 75
Medium Route Running 72 80 72 77 67 73 82 71
Deep Route Running 70 86 71 74 66 69 77 67
Release 73 69 67 67 67 72 76 58

FULL BACKS

Table inside Article
Bronson Rechsteiner Patrick Ricard
Overall 69 81
Speed 88 71
Acceleration 90 82
Strength 85 90
Agility 85 75
Awareness 57 80
Catching 66 62
Run Block 55 71
Run Block Power 47 62
Run Block Finesse 46 58
Lead Block 71 95
Break Tackle 60 56
Injury 86 84
Stamina 82 86
Trucking 71 68
Change Of Direction 80 64

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Table inside Article
Orlando Brown Jr. Will Holden R.J. Prince Andre Smith Ronnie Stanley
Overall 83 59 58 65 93
Speed 50 57 56 58 66
Strength 93 85 83 84 91
Awareness 86 61 57 77 96
Run Block 84 61 57 77 96
Run Block Power 85 65 68 72 89
Run Block Finesse 81 63 63 68 94
Lead Block 76 75 63 78 88
Injury 93 90 86 86 91

CENTERS

Table inside Article
Trystan Colon-Castillo Patrick Mekari Matt Skura
Overall 56 63 73
Speed 63 58 62
Strength 80 84 86
Awareness 67 76 85
Run Block 61 68 74
Run Block Power 60 70 77
Run Block Finesse 63 65 73
Lead Block 79 78 83
Injury 91 86 89

GUARDS

Table inside Article
Bradley Bozeman Ben Bredeson Daishawn Dixon D.J. Fluker Tyre Phillips Ben Powers
Overall 71 64 54 80 64 65
Speed 57 63 58 60 60 68
Strength 85 87 86 91 88 83
Awareness 84 73 52 85 67 68
Run Block 74 66 62 81 68 66
Run Block Power 76 67 63 83 69 68
Run Block Finesse 72 63 59 80 65 65
Lead Block 82 74 56 80 79 77
Injury 88 88 89 92 86 90

LINEBACKERS

Table inside Article
Otaro Alaka Chris Board L.J. Fort Malik Harrison Patrick Queen
Overall 62 62 71 69 72
Speed 80 86 80 84 89
Strength 75 69 74 75 70
Awareness 55 60 79 70 74
Injury 87 88 92 84 90
Tackle 81 80 84 83 82
Power Moves 60 46 59 52 52
Finesse Moves 52 50 48 57 60
Block Shedding 71 60 68 70 69
Pursuit 79 79 81 82 85
Play Recognition 58 63 76 70 70
Hit Power 80 76 77 83 84

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Table inside Article
Tyus Bowser Jaylon Ferguson Matthew Judon Pernell McPhee Chauncey Rivers
Overall 75 72 83 78 60
Speed 84 78 81 76 75
Strength 75 81 86 88 76
Awareness 75 72 84 76 62
Injury 88 88 84 83 86
Tackle 79 81 82 83 73
Power Moves 69 77 85 82 65
Finesse Moves 79 67 73 69 57
Block Shedding 60 73 64 73 63
Pursuit 79 81 87 82 78
Play Recognition 71 71 80 73 56
Hit Power 78 81 80 84 81

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Table inside Article
Calais Campbell Jihad Ward Broderick Washington Jr. Derek Wolfe
Overall 95 68 63 79
Speed 72 69 70 73
Strength 92 78 83 89
Awareness 97 72 65 84
Injury 97 87 89 87
Tackle 94 81 74 84
Power Moves 90 74 66 79
Finesse Moves 92 62 56 55
Block Shedding 94 60 69 82
Pursuit 97 77 77 85
Play Recognition 96 68 67 86
Hit Power 85 83 79 72

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Table inside Article
Justin Ellis Daylon Mack Justin Madubuike Brandon Williams
Overall 71 67 71 86
Speed 69 69 78 57
Awareness 72 64 73 85
Injury 88 88 91 87
Tackle 83 77 79 86
Power Moves 63 69 70 72
Finesse Moves 45 60 74 50
Block Shedding 73 71 73 91
Pursuit 81 77 80 84
Play Recognition 75 65 68 90
Hit Power 74 75 79 77

SAFETIES

Table inside Article
Chuck Clark DeShon Elliott Anthony Levine Sr. Jordan Richards Geno Stone Earl Thomas III Nigel Warrior
Overall 77 67 74 68 68 88 61
Speed 88 86 84 85 86 88 88
Strength 67 57 71 68 58 67 56
Awareness 79 60 76 66 68 88 55
Injury 93 88 88 93 88 91 89
Tackle 72 70 66 70 65 77 66
Power Moves 38 44 50 48 32 55 49
Finesse Moves 49 52 60 47 37 45 55
Block Shedding 53 57 52 52 57 56 56
Pursuit 75 83 68 71 80 77 70
Play Recognition 76 57 74 69 64 84 58
Hit Power 83 82 67 76 80 87 72
Man Coverage 72 69 75 56 59 82 62
Zone Coverage 76 74 81 70 69 89 59
Press 65 72 76 68 60 80 64

CORNERBACKS

Table inside Article
Anthony Averett Marlon Humphrey Iman Lewis-Marshall Marcus Peters Jimmy Smith Tavon Young
Overall 67 89 67 85 83 76
Speed 93 92 88 91 88 90
Strength 56 74 65 71 76 63
Awareness 58 89 65 89 85 76
Injury 92 89 85 93 78 85
Tackle 47 68 66 57 70 59
Power Moves 31 33 40 46 60 38
Finesse Moves 38 42 44 43 55 41
Block Shedding 42 47 58 54 48 58
Pursuit 73 66 74 78 68 80
Play Recognition 60 87 67 85 82 78
Hit Power 45 78 73 63 77 73
Man Coverage 71 91 69 87 85 77
Zone Coverage 65 83 65 82 80 75
Press 71 91 76 81 92 76

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
LS Morgan Cox P Sam Koch LS Nick Moore K Justin Tucker
Overall 28 84 36 87
Speed 66 70 71 75
Strength 73 50 70 40
Awareness 73 71 53 71
Kick Power 29 91 25 98
Kick Accuracy 18 96 24 98
Injury 90 85 88 95

