Funny Pages: What Is This? What Is Happening?

I guess when you win ugly, you're bound to lose ugly at some point. There wasn't too much to love about the game against the Flagland Raidflags. The offense, in particular, has been confusing to me. We can move the ball all over the field, but it seems like we're banned from entering the endzone unless it's *practically impossible *for us to win. To help sort through this phenomenon, I've created a very professional and super scientific flow chart for gameday: