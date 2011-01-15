Game Preview: A Bigger Test For Flacco

Jan 15, 2011 at 06:24 AM
ef61bf2164c44f23ac8e70b7652833e4.jpg


Joe Flacco took a major step towards the top tier of NFL quarterbacks by taking control in the Ravens' 30-7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

And if he can play a similarly-standout game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Flacco could find himself among that group.

In order for the third-year signal caller to reach elite status, he doesn't just have to defeat the Steelers. Flacco will have to outshine Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"This game will really make up people's minds outside of this building," said Ravens wideout Derrick Mason. "In here, we know what Joe can do. He's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in this league as he continues to develop. But, I think Saturday will shape people's view of Joe.

"If he wins this game, I think he takes the next step into becoming not only one of the best young quarterbacks in this league, but one of the elite quarterbacks, period."

Flacco opened a lot of eyes on a national scale by completing 25 of 34 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Kansas City, notching his fourth playoff win in six appearances.

Still, he has yet to take over a postseason game when one of the best at his position is standing on the opposite sideline.

Last year, the Ravens defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, but Flacco was dealing with a painful hip bruise and only attempted 10 throws.

The Ravens made it to the AFC Championship in 2008, but Baltimore was a run-heavy team and a rookie Flacco completed only 44.0 percent of his passes and threw three picks over three playoff contests.

With a hot and confident start against the Chiefs, Flacco's teammates believe he will continue the upward trend when the lights are even brighter in Pittsburgh.

"It wasn't anything that I haven't seen or thought that he was capable of," said tight end Todd Heap. "I think he does some spectacular things some times, and I don't think of them as spectacular, because I see it all the time in practice and in games.

"We're getting used to that type of play, and I think it's going to show up this weekend."

Flacco offered glimpses of greatness all season. He set career highs with 3,622 yards, 25 touchdowns and a 115.4 passer rating.

The University of Delaware product has been anything but a game manager, leading two game-winning drives – including a defining four-play, 40-yard march with less than one minute remaining against the Steelers in Week 4.

Surely, it be* *won't just Flacco versus Roethlisberger at Heinz Field. There are 52 other men on both rosters who will contribute in some fashion.

But Roethlisberger has won the last six times he's faced the Ravens. This time, "Joe Cool" is in the best position to make sure "Big Ben's" streak stays at six.

"Playoff games are huge for anyone's career," Heap opined. "That's where you make your name, so obviously it's big for him. But from what I've seen in Joe, he doesn't let that bother him. He's going to have confidence in himself no matter what, just because that's the guy that he is."

Three Things For a Ravens Win

  • Protect Flacco

The Steelers' second-ranked defense starts with their pass rush. Keyed by menacing outside linebackers James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley, Pittsburgh brings a lot of heat off the edges. That duo did not record a sack against the Ravens in two meetings* *this year, but the stakes are higher in the playoffs. It's going to be a big day for tackles Michael Oher and Marshal Yanda, and the Ravens may want to keep a running back or tight end in to help with blocking.

  • Contain Roethlisberger

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Roethlisberger is one of the toughest quarterbacks to bring down in the NFL. He simply sheds tackles as he buys time scrambling behind the line of scrimmage. The Ravens must contain him within the pocket and take him down when they reach No. 7.

  • Win The Kicking Game

Billy Cundiff led the NFL with 40 touchbacks, and Sam Koch has been masterful in dropping punts inside the 20-yard line. With conditions that are expected to be snowy and windy – not to mention a newly resodded field – the position game is going to be critical. What's more, Ravens/Steelers matchups typically are decided by a slim margin, so field goals are really going to count.

Ravens

Steelers

Category

Stats

Rank

Stats

Rank

Total Offense

322.9

22

345.3

14

Rush Offense

114.4

14

120.3

11

Pass Offense

208.4

20

225.1

14

Points/Game

22.3

16

23.4

12

Total Defense

318.9

10

276.8

2

Rush Defense

93.9

5

62.8

1

Pass Defense

224.9

21

214.1

12

Points/Game

16.9

3

14.5

1

Ravens Category Steelers

12-4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2010 Record . . . . . . . . . . . . . .12-4

Won 4. . . . . . . . . . . . Current Streak . . . . . . . . . . . .Won 2

  1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Scored . . . . . . . . . . . . .375
  1. . . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . . . . .41
  1. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .15
  1. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .22
  1. . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns on Returns . . . . . . . . . .4

270 . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Against . . . . . . . . . . . . .232

  1. . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . . . . .22
  1. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .5
  1. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .15
  1. . . . . . . . . . . TDs Allowed by Return . . . . . . . . . . .2

30:42. . . . . . . . . . . Time of Posession Avg.. . . . . . . . . . .31:53

+7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Turnover Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .+17

49.0%. . . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. For . . . . . . . . .48.0%

42.5%. . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. Against . . . . . . .40.0%

24.7. . . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . .23.5

26.0. . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . .20.0

7.4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . . .6.1

8.1. . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . . .9.2

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways From Ravens' Madden NFL 24 Ratings

The Ravens got more respect from the Madden ratings this year than last, including with Lamar Jackson.

news

Training Camp Has Been a 'Long Time in the Making' for Odell Beckham Jr.

The wide receiver is looking forward to taking the field in training camp for the first time since his knee injury during Super Bowl LVI.

news

50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins can monitor the market and still get ready to ball. Running back depth is important, but 'The Bus' seems ready to roll. Still don't rule out Justin Houston.

news

Ravens Make Seven Roster Moves Before Training Camp

Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the NFI list, WR Rashod Bateman did not report yet, and J.K. Dobbins will start camp on the PUP list.

news

Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been effective in coverage and consistent as a pass rusher.

news

Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon III on 1-Year Deal

The Ravens have bolstered their running back corps with the addition of Melvin Gordon.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens have an abundance of young, but experienced players ready for bigger roles.

news

Late for Work 7/21: Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Are Bengals' Biggest Threat in AFC North

Will the diminishing role of special teams affect the Ravens' roster decisions? Rashod Bateman is tabbed as the Ravens' most likely breakout player. What are the chances of Lamar Jackson surpassing Joe Flacco as the Ravens' all-time passing leader?

news

Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

The Ravens have a young pass rushing duo ready to emerge and a veteran looking for a rebound.

news

Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Future Power Rankings

Zay Flowers is touted as the top non-quarterback rookie to make the biggest impact. J.K. Dobbins is entering a 'make-or-break' season. John Harbaugh is lauded as 'part of the fabric of the NFL.'

news

Training Camp Competition: Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen lead one of the Ravens' deepest position groups.

news

Reports: Ravens to Bring Dawuane Smoot in for Visit

Free-agent DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot has had consistent production but is coming off a torn Achilles.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising