Game Preview: Bucs Want To Make Statement At M&T

Buccaneers Game Preview
"Definitely, they're going to come in and try to make a statement," Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "They're going to come in and try to go on the same run we are. But we have every intention of being the first line of defense."

Since Tampa Bay finished last in the NFC South last season, that means it got one of the more favorable schedules this season – as the league consistently looks to level the playing field across the NFL.

But the Ravens aren't discounting Tampa Bay's record. Suggs said on more than one occasion that no win in the NFL is easy, as Baltimore has learned via some scary moments against the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers Head Coach Raheem Morris didn't feel that should be held against his team.

"You play the people they put on your schedule," Morris said. "They line them up, and you go out there and you play. There's nobody in the NFL that's an easy game. That's media talk."

For the Ravens, Sunday's game poses perhaps the toughest home challenge to date. It will be the first home game against a team with a winning record.

Baltimore owns a seven-game home win streak, the longest in the NFL if counting the playoffs. They haven't lost at M&T Bank Stadium since Nov. 22, 2009.

"We just try to be good at home," Suggs said, adding that he didn't want to mention the streak because it's like jinxing a pitcher with a no-hitter.

"At home we like [fans] to enjoy themselves and have a nice, entertaining ball game."

3 Things For A Ravens Win:

No Running Here: Although quarterback Josh Freeman runs the entire offense, it's still built around the ability to run the football. Baltimore surrendered 120 yards last week to Carolina. If the Ravens can clamp down on running backs LeGarrette Blount and Cadillac Williams, Freeman won't be able to simply manage the game and will be forced to take risks.

Establish Ray and Willis: The Ravens have run the ball particularly well at home this season (see Denver, Week 5). The Bucs are second in the league in interceptions, but Baltimore could prey on their weakness up front, as they rank 29th in the NFL in rush defense. Ray Rice is still looking for that "big game" and Willis McGahee is fresh.

Start Fast, Finish Strong: If a young Bucs team has success early and gets its confidence against a Pro Bowl-laden veteran team, it could be difficult to slow Tampa Bay. Also, four of the Buccaneers' wins have come* *via fourth-quarter comebacks. It's an area that Baltimore has had some troubles in, but perhaps ironed out last week in Carolina.

2010 Tale of the Tape

Ravens                           Category                    Buccaneers

7-3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2009 Record . . . . . . . . . . . . . .7-3

Won 1. . . . . . . . . . . . Longest Streak . . . . . . . . . . . .Won 2

233. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Scored . . . . . . . . . . . . .209

26. . . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . . . . .25

8. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .7

16. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .14

0. . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns on Returns . . . . . . . . . .4

178. . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Against . . . . . . . . . . . . .206

17. . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . . . . .25

5. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .8

12. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .15

0. . . . . . . . . . . TDs Allowed by Return . . . . . . . . . . .2

31:34. . . . . . . . . . . Time of Posession Avg.. . . . . . . . . . .31:04

-1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Turnover Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .+7

45.7%. . . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. For . . . . . . . . .53.8%

37.5%. . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. Against . . . . . . .55.6%

23.5. . . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . .23.8

27.0. . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . .20.4

6.4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . . .6.2

8.8. . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . . .8.2

Ravens

Buccaneers

Category

Stats

Rank

Stats

Rank

Total Offense

348.2

12

325

23

Rush Offense

116.6

13

117.8

12

Pass Offense

231.6

14

207.2

22

Points/Game

23.3

16

20.9

22

Total Defense

311.8

8

337.3

16

Rush Defense

101.8

9(t)

136.5

29

Pass Defense

210

10

200.8

6

Points/Game

17.8

6

20.6

10(t)

