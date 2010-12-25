Game Preview: Win And They're In

The Ravens know what it's like to be in a must-win situation.

The past two seasons they've had to win their final regular season game to reach the playoffs.

Baltimore would like to avoid some of that pressure as it heads to Cleveland this Sunday.

The Ravens can clinch their franchise-best third straight postseason berth by simply carving out a win against the Browns – no tiebreakers, no scoreboard watching needed.

"That's right there in your hands and it's very tangible," Head Coach **John Harbaugh** said. "It's a lot of motivation."

Last year, Baltimore could have stamped its ticket in Week 16 but lost in Pittsburgh, setting up an all-or-nothing contest in Oakland. In 2008, they had to beat Jacksonville at home to get in.

With 10 wins the Ravens have a two-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers in the Wild Card race. If Baltimore lost both of its final two games and their foes won theirs, it would come down to tiebreakers.

"We've got to get it done this week," fullback** Le'Ron McClain** said. "Who wants to go into the last week of the season wondering if this is your last game or if you're in the playoffs? When it's put in front of you, handle it then."

"This team has been through so much, and we fought so many hard-fought, close games at some hard opposing stadiums," linebacker **Ray Lewis** added. "For us to be able to go into Cleveland right now and clinch a playoff berth, and as healthy as we are right now, I think it's an exciting time for us."

The Ravens have dominated the recent series between the two AFC North rivals. Baltimore has never lost to Cleveland during the Harbaugh era, a span of five straight games, and won those games by an average of more than 16 points.

Their Week 3 meeting, however, was the closest of the stretch. Cleveland had a fourth-quarter lead but the Ravens rallied to win, 24-17.

The Browns (5-9) have long been out of the playoff chase and have lost their past two games to the last-place teams in the AFC East and AFC North, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

But Cleveland is in the unique position of greatly affecting who will be the AFC North champion. The Ravens and Steelers both have road games in Cleveland left to play.

Thus, linebacker **Jarret Johnson** said he's on spoiler alert.

"That's their motivation," Johnson said. "They're out of it, but they're a prideful team. They've got a lot to prove and they're not just going to lie down. They're trying to knock us out."

THREE THINGS FOR A RAVENS WIN

Stop Hillis: This could be points No. 1, 2 and 3. Cleveland's offense revolves around the beefy running back and he is a major reason why the Browns played with Baltimore in Week 3. If the Ravens can get the north-south runner moving sideways they'll have a much easier day. Baltimore's linebackers also must keep an eye on him coming out of the backfield.

Get After Colt: Browns quarterback Colt McCoy is having a fine rookie season, posting a 93.0 quarterback rating. But he's still a rookie and thus Baltimore will look to continue the pressure it showed in New Orleans and rattle his cage. The Ravens haven't faced a rookie signal-caller since 2007 but are 4-0 against quarterbacks with three years or less experience under Harbaugh.