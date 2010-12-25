Game Preview: Win And They're In

Dec 25, 2010 at 06:16 AM
a47a8db4613b4452ae7f2994cfdd946e.jpg


PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

The Ravens know what it's like to be in a must-win situation.

The past two seasons they've had to win their final regular season game to reach the playoffs.

Baltimore would like to avoid some of that pressure as it heads to Cleveland this Sunday.

The Ravens can clinch their franchise-best third straight postseason berth by simply carving out a win against the Browns – no tiebreakers, no scoreboard watching needed.

"That's right there in your hands and it's very tangible," Head Coach **John Harbaugh** said. "It's a lot of motivation."

Last year, Baltimore could have stamped its ticket in Week 16 but lost in Pittsburgh, setting up an all-or-nothing contest in Oakland. In 2008, they had to beat Jacksonville at home to get in.

With 10 wins the Ravens have a two-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers in the Wild Card race. If Baltimore lost both of its final two games and their foes won theirs, it would come down to tiebreakers.

"We've got to get it done this week," fullback** Le'Ron McClain** said. "Who wants to go into the last week of the season wondering if this is your last game or if you're in the playoffs? When it's put in front of you, handle it then."

"This team has been through so much, and we fought so many hard-fought, close games at some hard opposing stadiums," linebacker **Ray Lewis** added. "For us to be able to go into Cleveland right now and clinch a playoff berth, and as healthy as we are right now, I think it's an exciting time for us."

The Ravens have dominated the recent series between the two AFC North rivals. Baltimore has never lost to Cleveland during the Harbaugh era, a span of five straight games, and won those games by an average of more than 16 points.

Their Week 3 meeting, however, was the closest of the stretch. Cleveland had a fourth-quarter lead but the Ravens rallied to win, 24-17.

The Browns (5-9) have long been out of the playoff chase and have lost their past two games to the last-place teams in the AFC East and AFC North, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

But Cleveland is in the unique position of greatly affecting who will be the AFC North champion. The Ravens and Steelers both have road games in Cleveland left to play.

Thus, linebacker **Jarret Johnson** said he's on spoiler alert.

"That's their motivation," Johnson said. "They're out of it, but they're a prideful team. They've got a lot to prove and they're not just going to lie down. They're trying to knock us out."

THREE THINGS FOR A RAVENS WIN

Stop Hillis: This could be points No. 1, 2 and 3. Cleveland's offense revolves around the beefy running back and he is a major reason why the Browns played with Baltimore in Week 3. If the Ravens can get the north-south runner moving sideways they'll have a much easier day. Baltimore's linebackers also must keep an eye on him coming out of the backfield.

Get After Colt: Browns quarterback Colt McCoy is having a fine rookie season, posting a 93.0 quarterback rating. But he's still a rookie and thus Baltimore will look to continue the pressure it showed in New Orleans and rattle his cage. The Ravens haven't faced a rookie signal-caller since 2007 but are 4-0 against quarterbacks with three years or less experience under Harbaugh.

*Stay Physical Up-Front: *Baltimore got back to its physical style of football against the Saints. The Ravens must continue with that mentality in Cleveland, where the weather conditions won't be pass-friendly and while facing an improved Browns secondary. The Ravens didn't see nose tackle Shaun Rogers in their first meeting. The 350-pounder will be a handful if he plays through ankle and hip injuries.

Tale of the Tape

Ravens                          Category                           Browns

10-4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2010 Record . . . . . . . . . . . . . .5-9

Won 2. . . . . . . . . . . . Current Streak . . . . . . . . . . . .Lost 2

  1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Scored . . . . . . . . . . . . .252
  1. . . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . . . . .27
  1. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .13
  1. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Scored . . . . . . . .11
  1. . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns on Returns . . . . . . . . . .3

253 . . . . . . . . . . . . Points Against . . . . . . . . . . . . .271

  1. . . . . . . . . . . Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . . . . .29
  1. . . . . . . . Rushing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .5
  1. . . . . . . . Passing Touchdowns Allowed . . . . . . . .21
  1. . . . . . . . . . . TDs Allowed by Return . . . . . . . . . . .3

31:00. . . . . . . . . . . Time of Posession Avg.. . . . . . . . . . .27:59

+1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Turnover Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .+5

48.9%. . . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. For . . . . . . . . .46.2%

45.7%. . . . . . . . Red Zone TD Pct. Against . . . . . . .43.9%

24.8. . . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . .17.4

26.4. . . . . . . . . . . . KOR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . .17.5

7.8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. For . . . . . . . . . . . . . .10.9

7.5. . . . . . . . . . . . . PR Avg. Against . . . . . . . . . . . .7.8

2010 Season Rankings

Ravens

Browns

Category

Stats

Rank

Stats

Rank

Total Offense

336.4

18

295

29

Rush Offense

112.3

16

107.2

18

Pass Offense

224.1

15

187.8

28

Points/Game

23.1

12

18

28

Total Defense

316.2

10

351.8

22

Rush Defense

93.6

5

129.2

25

Pass Defense

222.6

15t

222.6

15(t)

Points/Game

18.1

4

19.4

10

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Questions: Are the Young Pass Rushers Ready?

The Ravens are relying on Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to have breakout seasons in 2023.

news

Late for Work 7/6: Other Than Lamar Jackson, These Players Are Most Vital to Ravens' Success in 2023

The Ravens' biggest concern from a former GM's perspective. Pro Football Focus projects Baltimore to win less than nine games. The Ravens are near the bottom in PFF's three-year salary cap health rankings. Jackson is placed just below the 'big three' in CBS Sports' quarterback rankings.

news

10 Questions: What Will the Run Game Look Like?

The Ravens have been one of the heaviest running teams in recent years, but their identity and scheme will change in 2023.

news

Late for Work 7/5: Pundit Says This Is the Ravens' Biggest Concern Heading Into Training Camp

Themes from the Ravens' 2022 season and what they mean for 2023. An analysis of Lamar Jackson by passing depth shows why he is likely to thrive this season. Who is the top Ravens quarterback of all time?

news

10 Questions: How Will the Secondary Come Together?

The Ravens are looking for their No. 3/nickel cornerback and sorting out roles for versatile defensive backs.

news

Late for Work 7/4: The Lamar Jackson Narrative People Are Overthinking

A healthy J.K. Dobbins is poised to have a 'really big year.' Two undrafted rookies are candidates to make the team.

news

10 Questions: Will Lamar Jackson Thrive in Todd Monken's Offense?

As the focal point of the Ravens' offense, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson faces a pivotal season in his first year working with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Work Out Together

The veteran is wasting no time sharing his advice with the rookie.

news

Late for Work 7/3: Lamar Jackson 'May be the World's Most Difficult Individual to Defend'

John Harbaugh ranked as a top five head coach. Justin Tucker ranks No. 1 among kickers for a fourth straight year.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.

news

Longtime Ravens Executive Kevin Byrne Wins Award of Excellence From Hall of Fame

After his distinguished career as Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations, Kevin Byrne has been named an Award of Excellence winner by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Late for Work 6/30: Which Offensive Free Agents Might the Ravens Target?

Which newcomer to the AFC North will make the biggest impact? The Ravens are outside the top 10 in ESPN's roster rankings. Mark Andrews and two former Ravens are among the biggest draft steals of the decade. Kyle Hamilton makes NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising