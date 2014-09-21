Game Recap: Ravens 23, Browns 21

goal attempt by Browns kicker Billy Cundiff to keep the Ravens alive.

After the key stops by the defense, Flacco and the offense had one final drive starting at the 50-yard line with 1 minutes, 58 seconds remaining. Flacco then hit veteran wide receiver Steve Smith on a 32-yard completion down the sidelines with Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden in tight coverage, setting up the Ravens for the game-winning field goal.

"Whenever I line up, I think there's no better option than me," Smith said about his confidence leading up to that completion.

Smith finished with five catches for a game-high 101 receiving yards. The clutch play at the end of the game was exactly what the Ravens hoped to get from Smith when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

"It was for moments like that that we brought Steve Smith in here," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The completion to Smith and game-winning field goal by Tucker would have never been possible if it weren't for a stellar play by the defense to get the Ravens the football with a chance to win. On Cleveland's final four series of the game, the Ravens held them to three punts and the blocked field goal.

The block came after a 70-yard completion to Browns wide receiver Taylor Gabriel on busted coverage in the Ravens secondary, but then the defense tightened up and forced the field goal. Cundiff also had a 50-yard field-goal attempt bounce of the upright in the second half to keep the Ravens in striking distance.

"That was huge because you definitely thought, 'OK now we have a chance to come back,'" defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said. "That was a huge play and I'm just glad we were able to make it."

The Ravens got a solid all-around performance from several players to lead them to the win. The running game was strong despite the absence of top running back Bernard Pierce. Rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro saw his first significant action and led the Ravens with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Ravens finished the day with 160 total yards on the ground.

"The results speak for themselves with Lorenzo," Harbaugh said. "He's physical. He's a downhill runner. He's hard to tackle. That's a big plus for an offense. And credit the offensive line as well."

Another key contributor out of the backfield was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown playing in his hometown. The Ravens were efficient on offense for most of the day, and Flacco finished 19-of-31 passing for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Defensively, the Ravens had a tough time keeping Cleveland off the field as quarterback Brian Hoyer had time to throw. He completed 19-of-25 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown, and was consistently able to find soft spots in the coverage.

But when the Ravens needed the big stops from their defense, the unit came up clutch and put the game back in Flacco's hands.

"Last year we didn't do a good job getting off the field toward the end of the game," Ngata said. "It was great to be able to get off the field twice like that at the end of the game."

Now the Ravens return to Baltimore with a two-game winning streak after victories over the Steelers and Browns. The victory kept them from falling too far behind the Bengals (3-0) in the division race, and has them in the thick of the race.