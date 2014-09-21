Game Recap: Ravens 23, Browns 21

Sep 21, 2014 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

21_GameRecap_news.jpg


The Ravens looked like they may have missed too many opportunities.

They had failed to capitalize on several chances late in the game to put up points, and looked like they were headed for a loss at the hands of their division rival.

But the Ravens kept fighting, and they came up with key plays down the stretch to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal as time expired for the 23-21 victory. The Ravens now improve to 2-1 on the season after a three-game stretch against division foes to open the year.

"We were staring 1-2 in the face," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "To be able to play the last five minutes the way we did, and to get another chance and to come away with one is huge."

The game was back-and-forth throughout the afternoon – there were seven lead changes in the contest – before Tucker's boot sealed the victory for the Ravens.

The difference was the Ravens getting critical contributions from all three phases of the game in the final few minutes.

The defense forced Cleveland to three-and-outs on their final two possessions, giving Flacco and the offense a chance to set up the game-winning field goal. The special teams play was also critical, as cornerback Asa Jackson blocked a 36-yard field-

goal attempt by Browns kicker Billy Cundiff to keep the Ravens alive.

After the key stops by the defense, Flacco and the offense had one final drive starting at the 50-yard line with 1 minutes, 58 seconds remaining. Flacco then hit veteran wide receiver Steve Smith on a 32-yard completion down the sidelines with Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden in tight coverage, setting up the Ravens for the game-winning field goal.

"Whenever I line up, I think there's no better option than me," Smith said about his confidence leading up to that completion.

Smith finished with five catches for a game-high 101 receiving yards. The clutch play at the end of the game was exactly what the Ravens hoped to get from Smith when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

"It was for moments like that that we brought Steve Smith in here," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The completion to Smith and game-winning field goal by Tucker would have never been possible if it weren't for a stellar play by the defense to get the Ravens the football with a chance to win. On Cleveland's final four series of the game, the Ravens held them to three punts and the blocked field goal.

The block came after a 70-yard completion to Browns wide receiver Taylor Gabriel on busted coverage in the Ravens secondary, but then the defense tightened up and forced the field goal. Cundiff also had a 50-yard field-goal attempt bounce of the upright in the second half to keep the Ravens in striking distance.

"That was huge because you definitely thought, 'OK now we have a chance to come back,'" defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said. "That was a huge play and I'm just glad we were able to make it."

The Ravens got a solid all-around performance from several players to lead them to the win. The running game was strong despite the absence of top running back Bernard Pierce. Rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro saw his first significant action and led the Ravens with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Ravens finished the day with 160 total yards on the ground.

"The results speak for themselves with Lorenzo," Harbaugh said. "He's physical. He's a downhill runner. He's hard to tackle. That's a big plus for an offense. And credit the offensive line as well."

Another key contributor out of the backfield was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown playing in his hometown. The Ravens were efficient on offense for most of the day, and Flacco finished 19-of-31 passing for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Defensively, the Ravens had a tough time keeping Cleveland off the field as quarterback Brian Hoyer had time to throw. He completed 19-of-25 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown, and was consistently able to find soft spots in the coverage.

But when the Ravens needed the big stops from their defense, the unit came up clutch and put the game back in Flacco's hands.

"Last year we didn't do a good job getting off the field toward the end of the game," Ngata said. "It was great to be able to get off the field twice like that at the end of the game."

Now the Ravens return to Baltimore with a two-game winning streak after victories over the Steelers and Browns. The victory kept them from falling too far behind the Bengals (3-0) in the division race, and has them in the thick of the race.

"That was an AFC North football game," Harbaugh said. "That's a great victory on the road. Winning an AFC North game on the road this year is going to be really, really hard to do, and our guys stepped up and did it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.

news

Morgan State, Bowie State Coaches Embrace Their Invitation to OTAs

As guests at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, coaches from Morgan State and Bowie State shadowed Ravens coaches during Wednesday's meetings and practices.

news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Four Emmys

The Ravens have been nominated four Capital Emmy Awards this year.

news

Late for Work 5/26: Pundits Disagree on Whether Less Running, More Throwing Is Best for Lamar Jackson-Led Offense

Jackson is ranked as the eighth-best quarterback by NFL Network analysts. Kyle Hamilton is named a breakout candidate. Two Ravens are ranked among the top 20 offensive tackles.

news

Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Confident He Can Move Into New Safety Role

With Chuck Clark traded to the Jets, Kyle Hamilton is doing more work on the second level of the defense.

news

Ravens Continue Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program

Marianna Salas and Michelle Moreau joined the Ravens as part of the organization's fellowship for diversity program to foster the inclusion and development of minorities and women in football.

news

Late for Work 5/25: A Full Season of Roquan Smith Is Cause for Excitement

The Ravens are outside the top 20 in rankings of the best and worst offseasons. Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks under the most pressure this season. Za'Darius Smith expects a lot of booing when he faces the Ravens in Baltimore.

news

Lamar Jackson Looks Forward to 'Less Running And More Throwing'

Lamar Jackson said 'running can only take you so far,' and he felt the Ravens needed more throws downfield.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson Loves Holding the Keys to Todd Monken's Offense

At his first day of OTAs, Lamar Jackson spoke highly of the new offense that Todd Monken is bringing to Baltimore.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From OTA Practice

Here's who stood out on the field in Wednesday's first Ravens open OTA practice.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising