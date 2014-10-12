Game Recap: Ravens 48, Bucs 17

Oct 12, 2014 at 08:57 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_GameRecap_news.jpg


The only thing hotter than the Florida sun Sunday afternoon was Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense.

Flacco had a historically impressive performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Ravens dominated every facet of the game in the 48-17 victory at Raymond James Stadium to move to 4-2 on the season.

"It was definitely a fun day," Flacco said. "You don't get those too often in this league. It was pretty crazy."

Flacco was as good as he's been all season – and maybe as good as he's ever been – as he threw touchdown passes on Baltimore's first five drives of the game.

He hit Torrey Smith with a pair of touchdowns on the first two drives, and then connected with wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro for their first career scores. Veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. then got in the action with a 56-yard touchdown grab.

It was the best start Smith Sr. has ever seen from an offense during his 14-year career.

"Everybody was getting touchdowns," he said. "I think it's good for this game and the next games so that [defenses] can't target or pinpoint one individual. You have to have guys around you making plays."

Midway through the second quarter, Flacco had a career-high five touchdown passes and the Ravens were running away with a lopsided victory.

Flacco's start was historically good.

His five-touchdown effort in the first 16 minutes, three seconds was the fastest any quarterback has thrown for five scores since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. He also became the NFL's first quarterback to throw five touchdowns in the first half since Tom Brady in 2009.

It all added up to a 38-point first half, which was the most the Ravens have ever scored in the first two quarters of a game.

By the time Flacco came out of the game in the fourth quarter, he had completed 21-of-29 passes for 306 yards and the five touchdowns (the latter tied a franchise record, Tony Banks in 2000). He finished with a franchise-high quarterback rating of 146.0.

Flacco downplayed the significance of his performance, and Smith Sr. even said that Flacco just shrugged his shoulders when Head Coach John Harbaugh rattled off some of the quarterback's numbers in the post-game locker room.

"At the end of the day those are just stats," Flacco said. "That stuff feels good and looks great and all that, but it really doesn't mean anything. It's all about winning football games. That's what we came here to do and that's what we did."

With the offense humming, Flacco spread the wealth to his receivers and tight ends. Flacco connected with eight targets on the day, and every active wide receiver or tight end was targeted at least once.

Steve Smith led all receivers with 110 receiving yards on five catches. Torrey Smith finished with four catches for 51 yards and the two touchdowns. The running game was also effective, as Justin Forsett finished the game with 111 yards on 14 carries.

As good as the offense looked, the defense was just as impressive early. On the Buccaneers' first six drives of the game, the Ravens came up with an interception by cornerback Jimmy Smith and forced four three-and-outs.

The pass rush was relentless on Bucs quarterback Mike Glennon, who was sacked five times and hit 15 times on the day. Several Ravens contributed to the sacks on Glennon, as Terrell Suggs, Brandon Williams, Pernell McPhee, Elvis Dumervil and Daryl Smith all got to him.

"Those guys are our best friends," Jimmy Smith said about the pass rush. "They were back there all day creating havoc."

The game was virtually decided by halftime, when the Ravens led 38-0. Tampa Bay was able to put up 17-points in the second half, but that all came after the Ravens had already built up a significant lead.

By the time the teams came out of the locker room in the third quarter, only a handful of Bucs fans remained scattered throughout a mostly empty stadium. Many of the fans who stayed were clad in purple and white, as the Ravens had a large contingency that made the trip south.

At one point, the Ravens' classic "Seven Nation Army" chant even broke out in the stadium.

"We really believe that we have the best fans in the world," said Harbaugh, who thanked and shook hands with those fans after the game.

In the end, Baltimore's 48 total points tied for the second-highest in franchise history in a single game. It also had 48 against the Detroit Lions in 2009 and the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

Sunday's victory was a convincing bounceback from last week's loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. The Ravens are now 2-1 on the road, which already matches their road win total from last season.

After back-to-back games away from Baltimore, the Ravens will now return to M&T Bank Stadium and look to build off Sunday's victory next week in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

"It was all good stuff," Flacco said. "We played pretty well and when we got opportunities, we capitalized."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Top Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton Signs Rookie Contract

Talented safety Kyle Hamilton, the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, has signed his rookie deal.

news

Greg Roman Wants to Get Running Backs More Targets

The Ravens have personnel that should allow them to utilize their running backs more in the passing game.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Marlon Humphrey joked that he's going to sue EA Sports after they showed Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking him in the trailer.

news

Cornerback Damarion Williams Signs Rookie Contract

Damarion Williams, one of two corners drafted by the Ravens, has inked his rookie contract.

news

Late for Work 6/7: Chris Simms: 'Lamar Jackson Is Still the Most Electrifying Quarterback in the NFL'

Odafe Oweh says David Ojabo is 'a freak athletic guy.' Why haven't more of the Ravens' picks signed yet? Marlon Humphrey makes the elite tier in Pro Football Focus' outside cornerback rankings.

news

Fourth-Round Pick Isaiah Likely Signs Rookie Contract

Isaiah Likely, one of two tight ends the Ravens drafted in the fourth round, has signed his rookie deal.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Browns re-sign running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal. Ja'Marr Chase expects to put up better numbers in Year 2.

news

Late for Work 6/6: How Lamar Jackson Can Return to MVP Form

Patrick Ricard's role could expand in 2022. Rashod Bateman is primed for a sophomore leap.

news

50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

Look out for some second-year players to take a leap in 2022 for the Ravens.

news

Mike Macdonald: Ravens' Secondary Versatility Is a 'Huge Advantage'

The Ravens' secondary has undergone a major makeover, adding speed and versatility that will allow them to show multiple looks.

news

Late for Work 6/3: J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick

The Ravens' offensive weapons are ranked in the lowest of seven tiers. Kyle Hamilton is projected to finish first in tackles, second in interceptions among rookies. Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes have the potential to bolster the pass rush.

news

First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

The Ravens' rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is the third 2022 draft pick to ink his deal. Top pick Kyle Hamilton has not yet signed.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising