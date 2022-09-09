Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

Sep 09, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Gameday-Preview-Preview

History

The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 9-2. Baltimore last faced the Jets in 2019, when Lamar Jackson broke the all-time single-season rushing record for a quarterback and threw five touchdowns in a 42-21 rout. The Ravens and Jets last met in Week 1 in 2010, when Baltimore prevailed in a defensive slugfest, 10-9, in the Jets' first game at MetLife Stadium.

Stakes

Baltimore lost on the road to open last season, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. The Ravens want to avoid that kind of start this time around, facing a Jets squad that finished with just four wins a year ago. Meanwhile, the Jets are looking to show they have the pieces for a resurgent season.

Key Storylines

How will Lamar Jackson perform?

It will be the first game back for a number of Ravens players that either missed all of last season or ended it on the shelf, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson didn't see any preseason action, and he's surely itching to play after the way last year ended. He sparkled in practice. Now how dynamic will he look in game action?

Which injured returners play and how much?

The Ravens have left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters returning from season-ending injuries. It remains to be seen if they all suit up and, if so, how much they each play. Does Baltimore ease them back into action slowly?

How will the new-look defense fare?

Baltimore spent a lot of resources to upgrade the defense this year under first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. It will be the debut of free-agent safety Marcus Williams. First-round safety Kyle Hamilton could also suit up after returning to practice this week. The Jets have a talented receiver trio in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Jets, Week 1 Opener

Lamar Jackson is back on the field. Safety Marcus Williams and Tyler Linderbaum make their debuts. Two key second-year Ravens are looking to start hot.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson Jackson will play in a game for the first time since his ankle injury last season. Jackson didn't see any preseason action, so he's itching to get on the field. It will be interesting to see how his added passing velocity and weight impact his game. Jackson was lights out in training camp. Now he gets to show the country, which has been more concerned with talking about his contract, that Jackson is ready for a big Year 5 on the field.
1 / 5

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson will play in a game for the first time since his ankle injury last season. Jackson didn't see any preseason action, so he's itching to get on the field. It will be interesting to see how his added passing velocity and weight impact his game. Jackson was lights out in training camp. Now he gets to show the country, which has been more concerned with talking about his contract, that Jackson is ready for a big Year 5 on the field.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams The Ravens' new free safety will make his debut. Williams was brought in to make plays and he'll have his opportunity against Joe Flacco and the Jets. New York has a dangerous wide receiver trio with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson and Flacco has the arm to challenge the Ravens' deep coverage. Williams will be looking for opportunities to get his hands on the ball.
2 / 5

S Marcus Williams

The Ravens' new free safety will make his debut. Williams was brought in to make plays and he'll have his opportunity against Joe Flacco and the Jets. New York has a dangerous wide receiver trio with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson and Flacco has the arm to challenge the Ravens' deep coverage. Williams will be looking for opportunities to get his hands on the ball.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum Linderbaum will be the Ravens' starting center from the jump and will get a stiff first test. The first-round rookie will go against defensive tackle Quinnen Williams – a 6-foot-3, 303-pound former No. 3-overall pick. Linderbaum can quiet concerns about his ability to hold up against big-bodied NFL defensive linemen. MetLife Stadium will also be raucous, especially for Week 1, so Linderbaum's communication and snapping will be key.
3 / 5

C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum will be the Ravens' starting center from the jump and will get a stiff first test. The first-round rookie will go against defensive tackle Quinnen Williams – a 6-foot-3, 303-pound former No. 3-overall pick. Linderbaum can quiet concerns about his ability to hold up against big-bodied NFL defensive linemen. MetLife Stadium will also be raucous, especially for Week 1, so Linderbaum's communication and snapping will be key.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman Bateman said he was never at full strength last season as a rookie. Now he's a critical player for the Ravens in his second year as the leader of the wide receiver corps. Bateman has been a consistent practice player this summer and sharpened his game. He'll go against first-round rookie Sauce Gardner out of the gate, which should be a good measuring stick for the Ravens wideout.
4 / 5

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman said he was never at full strength last season as a rookie. Now he's a critical player for the Ravens in his second year as the leader of the wide receiver corps. Bateman has been a consistent practice player this summer and sharpened his game. He'll go against first-round rookie Sauce Gardner out of the gate, which should be a good measuring stick for the Ravens wideout.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh There's a lot of hype around Oweh heading into the 2022 season after a dominant training camp. He came flying out of the gates last year, notching his first sack in his first NFL game. Oweh could get off to a fast start against the Jets, who are thin at offensive tackle following injuries and have 37-year-old pocket passer Flacco under center.
5 / 5

OLB Odafe Oweh

There's a lot of hype around Oweh heading into the 2022 season after a dominant training camp. He came flying out of the gates last year, notching his first sack in his first NFL game. Oweh could get off to a fast start against the Jets, who are thin at offensive tackle following injuries and have 37-year-old pocket passer Flacco under center.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Matchup

WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Bateman is looking to get off to a hot start as the leader of the Ravens wide receiver corps. He's healthy and coming off a strong training camp. He'll have a good test against Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, the fourth-overall pick in this year's draft. Gardner is a 6-foot-3 press cornerback who likes to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. Bateman prides himself on his shifty releases.

Related Content

news

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday that contract talks will be put on hold until after the season.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Playing Quarterback Here for a Long Time'

Ja'Wuan James is prepared to play left tackle if needed. The Ravens will pay tribute to Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson with a helmet patch.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jets: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley Could All Play

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was not ruled out for Sunday's game but is doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters are questionable.

news

Mike Macdonald Is Eager to Debut Ravens' New Defense

First-year Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald did a lot of experimenting and learning in training camp.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

Late for Work 9/9: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jets Season Opener

Lamar Jackson explains why he liked a tweet of him wearing a Dolphins jersey. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reiterates his belief that Jackson is going to be the NFL MVP and lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Every pundit is picking the Ravens to beat the Jets in the Week 1 season opener.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Running Back Rotation for Week 1

Tyler Linderbaum will make his first NFL start in a hostile environment. Mike Macdonald isn't fretting about depth at outside linebacker. Greg Roman is eager to see Lamar Jackson back in action.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Sits Out Thursday's Practice

The Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley sat out after being limited on Wednesday. The Jets have tackle issues with Duane Brown still sidelined.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Excited and Ready for Ravens Debut

Versatile first-round safety Kyle Hamilton hopes to play like veteran Sunday in his regular-season debut.

news

How Joe Flacco Expects to Feel Facing Ravens

The end of the Joe Flacco era in Baltimore was unfulfilling but not acrimonious.

Find Tickets
Advertising