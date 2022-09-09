Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

History
The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 9-2. Baltimore last faced the Jets in 2019, when Lamar Jackson broke the all-time single-season rushing record for a quarterback and threw five touchdowns in a 42-21 rout. The Ravens and Jets last met in Week 1 in 2010, when Baltimore prevailed in a defensive slugfest, 10-9, in the Jets' first game at MetLife Stadium.
Stakes
Baltimore lost on the road to open last season, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. The Ravens want to avoid that kind of start this time around, facing a Jets squad that finished with just four wins a year ago. Meanwhile, the Jets are looking to show they have the pieces for a resurgent season.
Key Storylines
How will Lamar Jackson perform?
It will be the first game back for a number of Ravens players that either missed all of last season or ended it on the shelf, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson didn't see any preseason action, and he's surely itching to play after the way last year ended. He sparkled in practice. Now how dynamic will he look in game action?
Which injured returners play and how much?
The Ravens have left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters returning from season-ending injuries. It remains to be seen if they all suit up and, if so, how much they each play. Does Baltimore ease them back into action slowly?
How will the new-look defense fare?
Baltimore spent a lot of resources to upgrade the defense this year under first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald. It will be the debut of free-agent safety Marcus Williams. First-round safety Kyle Hamilton could also suit up after returning to practice this week. The Jets have a talented receiver trio in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson.
Top Matchup
WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Sauce Gardner
Bateman is looking to get off to a hot start as the leader of the Ravens wide receiver corps. He's healthy and coming off a strong training camp. He'll have a good test against Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, the fourth-overall pick in this year's draft. Gardner is a 6-foot-3 press cornerback who likes to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage. Bateman prides himself on his shifty releases.