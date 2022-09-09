Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jets, Week 1

1 / 5

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson will play in a game for the first time since his ankle injury last season. Jackson didn't see any preseason action, so he's itching to get on the field. It will be interesting to see how his added passing velocity and weight impact his game. Jackson was lights out in training camp. Now he gets to show the country, which has been more concerned with talking about his contract, that Jackson is ready for a big Year 5 on the field.