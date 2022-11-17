Gameday Threads: A Classic Uniform for Ravens-Panthers

Nov 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 11 Uniform Graphic Website

The Ravens are going back to their classic purple jersey, white pants uniform combination for their Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's the combination the Ravens have worn the most – by far – with 169 games on its record. Baltimore has a .652 winning percentage in purple and white.

The Ravens wore that combination for their first two games of the season, a win against the Jets and home loss to the Dolphins.

The last time the Ravens faced the Panthers, in a 36-21 loss in Carolina in 2018, Baltimore wore white jerseys and black pants.

Related Content

news

Ed Dickson Retires as a Raven After 10-Year Career

Ed Dickson played four seasons in Baltimore and was a key part of their Super Bowl XLVII team.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (6-3) host the Panthers (3-7) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 11/17: NFL Offenses Are Running to Catch Up to Ravens, Stealing Plays

The Bears are 'stealing from the best' in using designed run plays for Justin Fields. Roquan Smith says the Ravens defense has the talent to return to its glory days.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield Rivalry Has Taken a Different Turn

Rookie linebacker David Ojabo could make his debut against Carolina. Roquon Smith has fit in perfectly and is focused on this year. The Ravens liked Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore in the 2018 draft

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Return to Practice

The Ravens could get two of their top offensive players back to face the Carolina Panthers.

news

Mailbag: What Changes Will Ravens Make After the Bye?

Will the Ravens still sign a wide receiver? Is Justin Houston's impact bigger than we even realize? What's the energy in the locker room like?

news

Morgan Moses Reacts to Shooting Deaths at His Alma Mater Virginia

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses, who played at the University of Virginia, issued a statement reacting to the recent shooting deaths of three football players at his alma mater.

news

Late for Work 11/16: Pundit Says Only Lamar Jackson Should Be in Consideration With Patrick Mahomes for MVP

Two Ravens are among the top six in ESPN's early free-agency rankings. Statistics that have defined the Ravens' season. Patrick Queen's 'hot seat' has considerably cooled.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Remain Just Outside Top Five

The Ravens are expected to surge in the coming weeks, but pundits are waiting to see.

news

Five Reasons Ravens Are Trending Up Following Bye

With a potent running attack and a defense that's rounding into form, the Ravens are a trendy pick to make a late-season surge.

news

Late for Work 11/15: Upon Further Review, Ravens Are As Good As Any Team in the NFL Through Week 10

Which player returning from injury will make the biggest impact? Isaiah Likely is among the best value picks of the 2022 draft.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising