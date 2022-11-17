Gameday Threads: A Classic Uniform for Ravens-Panthers

The Ravens are going back to their classic purple jersey, white pants uniform combination for their Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium.
It's the combination the Ravens have worn the most – by far – with 169 games on its record. Baltimore has a .652 winning percentage in purple and white.
The Ravens wore that combination for their first two games of the season, a win against the Jets and home loss to the Dolphins.
The last time the Ravens faced the Panthers, in a 36-21 loss in Carolina in 2018, Baltimore wore white jerseys and black pants.