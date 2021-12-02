Gameday Threads: Ravens Bringing a White-Out to Pittsburgh

Dec 02, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120221 Threads

The forecast is calling for a balmy 50 degrees Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the Ravens are bringing a December white-out regardless.

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and white pants for the first of two meetings against the rival Steelers, which kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. from Heinz Field.

It's the second time the Ravens will wear that combination this season. They fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 33-27 in overtime, in all-white in Week 1.

The Ravens have a 43-56 all-time record in the all-whites, making it one of the least successful uniform combinations. However, that look is just too clean.

Baltimore's equipment crew can expect to be scrubbing out some grass stains after this physical AFC North rivalry.

As for what jersey Lacie DeCosta will be wearing Sunday …

