Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Most Successful Uniform in Cleveland

Dec 09, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120921 Threads
Graphic by Dave Heringer

The Ravens will wear their most successful uniform of the season in a critical game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and purple pants combination.

It's the third time the Ravens will wear the uniform this season. They donned it for their 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and their comeback 16-13 victory in Chicago.

The Ravens have an overall record of 11-3 (.786 wining percentage) in this uniform combination in team history. The only uniforms with better winning percentages are the color rush bright purple (4-0) and black jersey and purple pants (2-0).

As far as what jersey Lacie DeCosta will be wearing, keep your eyes in the trenches …

