Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing White in Florida Again

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and purple pants for their Week 12 trip to Jacksonville.
It's the same uniform combination that Baltimore wore for the Week 8 trip to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens won that game, 27-22.
The white jerseys help the Ravens stay cool. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 70s on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.
The Ravens have a .750 winning percentage (12-4) all-time in the white/purple combo, making it one of their most successful pairings.