Gameday Threads: Ravens Double Down on Uniform

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants for the second straight week for Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Baltimore also wore purple and white in its 24-9 win over the Jets in Week 1.
The purple jersey with white pants is the Ravens' most popular combination and one of the most successful. They are 109-58-1 all-time in that fit.
The Ravens doubled up on a purple/white last year as well, wearing them for a 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, then again in a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Let's hope this year has a better rerun.