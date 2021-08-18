Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Concert

Aug 18, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Garth_1920x1080_blank

LOS ANGELES- August 18th, 2021-  Since restarting the tour in July, The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has entertained over 300,000 fans across the first 5 cities. Now, with a new wave of the Covid-19 virus spreading across the nation, the tour has arrived at the very difficult decision of cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the tour's next 5 cities. 

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," said Garth Brooks. 

The 5 concert locations being cancelled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled forOctober 2nd, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.

"The joy I have seen in everyone's faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful."

A spokesperson for the tour said the team will continue to monitor the virus' impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic. "I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," said Brooks. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."

 

Media Contacts:
Nancy Seltzer, Nancy Seltzer & Associates
Phone: 323 938 3562, e-mail: nseltzer@nsapr.com

Related Content

news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Ravens-Panthers Joint Practice

The Ravens' secondary stayed glued to Carolina's receivers. Derek Wolfe goes down but it's not serious. Mark Andrews has another strong day, and both teams play down practice scuffle.
news

Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

The Ravens offense has been banged up with injuries, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the occasion.
news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Feels Less Pressure in Upgraded Offense

A practice scuffle settles down quickly. Derek Wolfe goes down but it's not serious, and neither is Marlon Humphrey's strain. Running back Ty'Son Williams is looking good.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Trade for an Interior Offensive Lineman?

Who will make the team at safety? Who stood out in the roster battles? Will Calais Campbell and Justin Houston get to 100 career sacks this season?
news

Late for Work 8/18: Odafe Oweh Is Ravens' Pass Rush Padawan

Analysts agree Lamar Jackson is the best player on the Ravens' roster, but can a debate be made? What happens with Trace McSorley now after his back injury?
news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey have been placed on injured reserve and tight end Eli Wolf is among those released.
news

5 Storylines to Watch in Carolina Practices

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and young receivers James Proche II and Devin Duvernay will be among the players to watch when the Ravens practice against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.
news

Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Limps Off With Reported Mild Strain

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey left Tuesday's practice and did not return, but it's reportedly only a 'mild strain,' per ESPN.
news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.
news

Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Wide Receiver Tim Patrick's Availability

Rashod Bateman responds to Dan Orlovsky's comments about injuries to Ravens receivers. Analyst says the Bills are the team best set up to defend the Ravens offense. Kevin Zeitler makes ESPN's all-value team. Could the Ravens land a draft pick for kicker Jake Verity? Ravens executive is named to NFL 40-under-40 class.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising