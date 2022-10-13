Geno Stone Confident He Can Step Into Starting Job

Stone won't be the only part of the Ravens' solution for replacing Williams. Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton could also see more reps, and Harbaugh said both will have to step up and play well. The Ravens secondary has turned the corner after a rough outing against the Dolphins in Week 2, and it can't afford to go backwards.

"I approach the game the same way and everybody in the DB room does," Hamilton said. "We're all prepared to play at any moment. But obviously, with Marcus being out, he's one of the better players in our league. Not having him is definitely a disadvantage. But me, Geno, [Ar'Darius Washington], everybody in the room is going to do our best to fill that void and do well for the team."