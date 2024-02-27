Ravens Hopeful They Can Bring Back Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens have just two running backs under contract who played in 2023 – Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, who is recovering from season-ending knee surgery. There is plenty of buzz about the possibility of adding a big-name free agent.

However, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the door has not been closed on free agent running backs Gus Edwards or J.K. Dobbins returning next season. Edwards led Baltimore's running backs with a career-high 810 yards and 13 touchdowns and has spent his entire five-year career with the Ravens.

"We're still talking to Gus. We'll talk to J.K. – a couple of free agents that we had," DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're hopeful that we can get something done with those guys."

"I love the way Justice played. He was incredible all year, took another step. He's a great player, then, after that, we just have to see," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We would love to get Gus back. J.K. is floating around out there. Those guys have been with us. We'll just have to see how it goes."

This year's deep free agent running back class includes proven backs such as Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard. It remains to be seen if the Ravens will a veteran, but they will get a closer look this week at the prospects in this year's draft.

How the Ravens go about adding to their running back room remains a top offseason priority.

"We need more than two running backs, so certainly I think you'll see us make a couple acquisitions along the way," DeCosta said. "We think Keaton Mitchell's going to come back from his knee injury. Justice is a player last year that was probably one of the unsung heroes of our whole team, I would say.