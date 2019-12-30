Gus Edwards Proves He Can Still Be a No. 1 Running Back 

The only thing Edwards wasn't happy about was his fumble in the third quarter when he had the ball punched away by Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. It's Edwards' second fumble in as many games.

"I think I left a couple of plays out there, I wish I could get that fumble back," Edwards said. "But I feel like we did a good job up front. Guys came with the right mindset. That is a rivalry game and we had a lot to play for."

Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards) and Ingram (1,018 yards) led Baltimore's rushing attack this season, but everyone knew what Edwards was capable of if he got more carries. This was Edwards' turn to lead the rushing attack, with help from quarterback Robert Griffin III (50 yards, eight carries) and rookie running back Justice Hill (39 yards, 10 carries). Griffin enjoyed having a front row seat to see Edwards run.

"Gus, he's built different," Griffin said. "He's a big back. I was a fan out there today, to be honest with you, just handing the ball off watching him run, watching him and Justice. Just to see all those guys out there playing their hearts out in a game that many people, many people believed we didn't need to play hard. Gus, phenomenal running back. I think he's a starting back. I think we all thought that last year also. But to have him and Mark and Justice is truly a treat."

Edwards would take Sunday night to savor this win, but he's hungry for more success and so are the Ravens. Whenever Edwards' number is called during the playoffs, he plans to be ready.