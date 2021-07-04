Gus Edwards: The American Dream

With Johnson off to the NFL, it was finally Edwards's turn to lead Miami's ground game in 2015. He was named the starter at the end of camp, but a week before the season-opener, Edwards suffered a Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery and ended his season.

"Gus worked extremely hard for the last nine months to prepare for this moment," Miami Head Coach Al Golden said at the time. "He set a high standard and did a great job leading and being unselfish. We are tremendously disappointed for him, but we will be there with him on the road to recovery and anxiously await his return."

By the time Edwards returned, sophomore Mark Walton, who had impressed in Edwards's absence, had grabbed the reigns as the featured back and the coaches didn't look back. Edwards topped 100 yards in the season opener but was given just 15 carries over the next five games. After a midseason rebound game, Miami's offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, said he should have given Edwards more playing time.

"It's my fault for not getting him involved more with the offense," Brown said. "But he's been consistent, hasn't complained, and worked his butt off."

Brown, who is now the running backs coach of the Los Angeles Rams, did give Edwards some advice that would ultimately change his career. He helped turn him into "The Bus."

"He had to realize how big he is," Brown said. "I think because he is elusive at times and is athletic, he tried to worry about making guys miss more. I told him, 'You can overpower guys if you play behind your pads and hit it full speed. There's nobody [that's] going to step in front of you.'"

Edwards still finished the season as the backup and reached the end zone just once all year. He had one more year of eligibility because of the lost 2015 season and was set to graduate from Miami in May, so he decided to transfer.

Miami uncharacteristically blocked him from going to Syracuse or Pittsburgh – the two teams who had shown the most interest – because both were also in the ACC and on the upcoming schedule. Miami didn't want to get run over by its former player.