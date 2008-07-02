Haloti Goes Weightless

Jul 02, 2008 at 01:53 PM
45d79940e3044b44887fba69143178f2.jpg


This offseason, Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata went through a pretty drastic diet.

At least for a few moments.

The 345-pound run-stopper recently joined good friend and former teammate Edwin Mulitalo, now a guard for the Detroit Lions, in Las Vegas for a parabolic air flight, which enabled him to feel weightless as a floating balloon.

The zero-gravity training method used by NASA was a gift from Mulitalo's wife, and the Polynesian duo jumped at the chance to join the Zero G Weightless Experience for this unique experience.

Before their could join the other adventurous passengers on the specially-outfitted 747, Ngata and Mulitalo, who also checks in at more than 340 pounds, had to find the right uniform.

"First of all, I didn't expect us to be able to fit in those jump suits," Ngata said with a smile. "I was surprised they had something big enough for Ed and me. They were actually laughing when they saw these big guys walking up the ladder."

A hollowed-out shell of an airplane was what awaited them at the top, followed by a quick briefing of what was to come.

Mulitalo was specially interested, retaining much of the information weeks after the flight.

"The way you do parabolic flying is they take you in a 747 airplane which they (have gutted) out and put 25 seats in the back," he began. "[Then] they take you through the motions of nose dives and you experience weightlessness. There are three parts: the first is the 'martian level', which is one third of your weight; 'lunar' is when you're one-sixth of your weight, and 'zero G' is weightlessness."

With over 20 other passengers on board, the sight of two NFL players may have been a little shocking, but Ngata and Mulitalo were seasoned pros at controlling their massive bulk once that zero G point was reached.

"We tried to do some pass-rush when we were up there, but when you try to do it weightless you hit each other and you fly both ways," Mulitalo noted. "Just the concept of two 350-plus-pound guys being pushed around, flying and weighing nothing is a funny sight to see."

Ngata is already thinking about when he and his wife can go without gravity.

And although skydiving is another way for an adrenaline junkie to experience a similar rush, Ngata is definitely ruling that out.

"No, absolutely not," he said of jumping out of a plane. "Do you think that a parachute could handle a big guy like me? I don't want to be the one to test it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Reviewing the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade

With the draft in the rear-view mirror and the Ravens' free-agency replacement found, we have a better idea of the players exchanged.
news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Improved Receiving Corps

Why Odafe Oweh and the Ravens are a perfect fit. Was Alejandro Villanueva really taking shots at his former Steelers teammates? Ben Mason is a Day 3 pick who will make an immediate impact.
news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

First-round pick Odafe Oweh will wear No. 99, which was the same number worn by Matthew Judon.
news

Biggest Change for Alejandro Villanueva Is With Scheme, Not Position

Alejandro Villanueva says the biggest adjustment joining the Ravens will be the different offensive philosophies, not switching positions.
news

Alejandro Villanueva Was Motivated By a Chance to Face His Former Steelers

New Ravens right tackle Alejandro Villanueva said his focus is on learning a new playbook, but he is looking forward to facing his former team.
news

Shaun Wade Explains His 2020 Adversity, Confident in His Talent

After falling to Day 3 in the draft, rookie cornerback Shaun Wade plans to pay dividends for the Ravens. 
news

Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line?

How much Rashod Bateman will we see given the addition of Sammy Watkins? Who's the odd man out if keeping six wide receivers? Could Hayden Hurst return to Baltimore?
news

Late for Work 5/5: Rashod Bateman is Ravens' 'Second-Most Important Player' This Season

More reaction to the Alejandro Villanueva signing. An early look at 2022 mock drafts. Odafe Oweh predicted he might land with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Alejandro Villanueva

The Ravens have reached an agreement with veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who is expected to take over as the starting right tackle.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Put the Pieces Around Lamar Jackson

While the Ravens have done about as much as they can around their quarterback, they're also counting on him doing his part.
news

How COVID-19 Affected the Ravens' 2021 Draft Strategy

Baltimore preferred players from big schools who 'live like a Raven' and put more weight on 2019 production.
news

Ravens Planning for Full Capacity at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The NFL schedule release is set for May 12, and single-game ticket sales will begin soon after that announcement.
Advertising