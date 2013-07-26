Haloti Ngata In Shape, 'Way Ahead' Of Last Year

Jul 26, 2013 at 11:35 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


Haloti Ngata is in shape, healthy, and poised for a big 2013 season.

The veteran defensive tackle shed weight heading into training camp, and had no problems with his conditioning when he reported. Ngata struggled with his conditioning and was admittedly overweight when he reported to training camp last summer.

"Way ahead of last year," Ngata said after Friday's practice. "This year I came in [to camp] in better shape. I'm feeling great."

Ngata's health has improved over the last month, as he said at minicamp in June that he was about 80 percent healthy after injuring his knee in the Super Bowl. The knee injury kept him from running for much of the summer, but he picked up the cardio after minicamp and shed some pounds.

"Once I left here I was able to start running a little bit and the weight kind of went down at the same time," Ngata said. "It was great to be able to run for the last month and a half. It was great timing."

Ngata, who was listed at 340 pounds last year, did not tell reporters exactly how much he weighs now.

"It's obvious that Haloti really went to work in the five weeks between when we left here and the start of [training camp]," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He couldn't do as much as he wanted to because he tweaked his knee and was coming off the knee injury from the Super Bowl game. But he went to work and is in great shape."

The Ravens are expecting a big season out of the eight-year veteran, who has battled through injuries the last couple years. He's dealt with knee and shoulder issues, which have limited his effectiveness and forced him to play through pain.

The team built around Ngata this offseason, reinforcing the defensive front with veteran additions. The team signed defensive linemen Chris Canty and Marcus Spears, and drafted nose tackle Brandon Williams, and the additions will allow Ngata to play more inside where he is most comfortable.

"I don't mind moving around, but I'm more comfortable inside," Ngata said. "I think that's what will happen; I will move around inside, but won't go outside as much. That's going to be real fun."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

