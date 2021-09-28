Haloti Ngata to Join Ravens Ring of Honor

The next Ravens home game will be a special night for Haloti Ngata.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor presented by Meritage Jewelers on Oct. 11 during halftime of the Ravens-Indianapolis Colts Monday Night Football game.

Ngata was a two-time first-team All-Pro and played nine seasons with the Ravens, helping them win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He totaled 528 tackles (sixth most in franchise history), 25.5 sacks and five interceptions as a Raven and helped Baltimore earn seven playoff berths during his tenure.

With Ngata anchoring the Ravens' defensive line from 2006-14, Baltimore allowed the NFL's fewest points per game (18.2) and fewest rushing touchdowns (71). During that time, the Ravens permitted the league's second-fewest net yards per game (306.5) and second-fewest rushing yards per game (92.5).

The Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, salutes special inductees at M&T Bank Stadium with in-bowl banners. Each member is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the NFL, the Ravens and the Baltimore community. Meritage Jewelers, the Official Jeweler of the Ravens, will also create a customized commemorative trophy piece for each new inductee.

Upon exiting the stadium following the game, all fans will receive a commemorative Ngata Ring of Honor pin.

The Ravens announced last year that offensive lineman Marshal Yanda will be a future member of the Ring of Honor.