Head Coach John Harbough Will Hold Mini-camp

Apr 27, 2008 at 08:00 PM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINI-CAMP

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his assistant coaches will conduct a mini-camp this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 1, 2 and 3). This is a voluntary camp for the players.

(There will be no rookies, including the new draft choices, at this camp. The one full-team mandatory mini-camp, including the new draft choices, will be held May 9-11. All 3 days of that mandatory camp will be open to the media.)

This Friday's practices are open to the media. Coach Harbaugh will answer questions after the morning workout, and the locker room will be open at that time.

Here's Friday's media schedule:

10:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Practice

12:30 p.m. Coach Harbaugh Press Conference (on field)

12:35 to 1:45 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Practice

There is no media availability after the afternoon workout.

Advertising