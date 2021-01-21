Health Updates on Ravens' Top Injured Players

Jan 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012121-Young-Boyle-Stanley
Julio Cortez/Stew Milne/Shawn Hubbard/AP Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Tavon Young; Center: TE Nick Boyle; Right: T Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens enter the offseason without a lot of players coming off major injuries, but with some big names on the short list.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he did not have an exact timeline on the return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Tavon Young, but said his understanding is that they will all be back in time for next season.

"I think training camp – but I'm going to say that loosely – at the latest," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure some guys will be back in the OTAs too, before that. But my understanding is those guys should be in good shape, across the board."

Stanley suffered his season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last week, he tweeted that he's walking on his own again.

Orlando Brown Jr.'s ability to swing from right tackle to left and still play at a Pro Bowl level helped overcome the loss of Stanley, but there's no doubt that his return would make a huge difference for Baltimore's offensive line. Stanley is arguably the best left tackle in the game, and he and Brown make an elite tackle duo.

The Ravens offense also overcame the loss of another key blocker in Boyle, who often spearheads Baltimore's rushing attack. Boyle is like an extra lineman, and his combo blocks with fullback Patrick Ricard are tough to stop. Boyle went down two weeks after Stanley, on Nov. 15 in New England.

Harbaugh said Boyle and Stanley's injuries were "pretty serious" and they will take the most time to recover, but should be back in time for the start of next season.

Young suffered a knee injury on Sept. 20 in Houston, ending his season early for the third time in his career. One of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks when healthy, Young is "moving around pretty good right now" and should be back in time for OTAs, Harbaugh said.

His return would bolster an already strong secondary that returns Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett.

"I can't wait to be on the field again with Tavon Young," Humphrey said after the season ended. "I'm really excited about that. I know he'll come off the injury nice and strong."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Talks About Lamar Jackson's Continued Growth

As Lamar Jackson begins another offseason, Head Coach John Harbaugh looks forward to seeing a special talent continue to develop.
news

Joe Cullen Joining Jaguars as New Defensive Coordinator

Joe Cullen, who has coached Baltimore's defensive line for five seasons, is reportedly joining new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer as Jacksonville's next defensive coordinator.
news

Late for Work 1/21: Analyzing the Ravens' Top Pending Free Agents

Brian Baldinger says a top wide receiver won't fix Ravens' passing attack. Mark Ingram II has cleared waivers and could sign with one of the four remaining playoff teams.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Soccer Debut in FIFA 21

From DJs to singers, Lamar Jackson joins an A-list cast of new additions to the game, but is the only American football player to make the cut. 
news

John Harbaugh 'Totally Certain' Lamar Jackson Will Get Long-Term Deal This Year or Next

Whether it happens this offseason or not, Head Coach John Harbaugh is confident Lamar Jackson will re-sign with the Ravens long-term.
news

John Harbaugh Would Like to Add a Big, Physical Wide Receiver, But He Isn't Begging

There will be a lot of talk about adding a free-agent wide receiver this offseason. But does it make sense financially and who would be a good fit?
news

John Harbaugh Expects His Coordinators to Return

Both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale are expected to return in their current roles, but their assistants are interviewing for coordinator jobs.
news

John Harbaugh Defends Ravens' Offensive Attack, Aims for Better Passing Efficiency

Baltimore's passing scheme and routes have been called too basic by Steve Smith Sr. and Kurt Warner in recent weeks. John Harbaugh strongly disagrees.
news

Bills Mafia's Donations Nearing Half a Million in Support of Lamar Jackson, Blessings in a Backpack

Bills fans challenged Chiefs fans to reach $500,000 before Sunday's AFC Championship game and it's at $445,500 as of Jan. 19.
news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at the Ravens' 2021 Salary Cap Situation

Allen Robinson 'liked' a suggested move to the Ravens. One of Justin Tucker's misses actually crossed the end line. More reaction to Mark Ingram's release. 
news

Patrick Queen, James Proche II Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Patrick Queen and James Proche II made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, while placekicker Justin Tucker was named to the organization's All-NFL team.

Advertising