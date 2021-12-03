Here Are the Ravens' My Cause, My Cleats
Bradley Bozeman, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Anthony Levine Sr. and Kristian Welch will be wearing custom cleats Sunday in Pittsburgh.
By: Ryan Mink
Both the Ravens and Steelers have a storied defensive history, and but as they resume their rivalry on Sunday, both defenses have something to prove.
There are some historic odds for this game and Pittsburgh's defense is historically struggling. However, Pittsburgh has been a problem for Lamar Jackson.
When he's not studying film, Head Coach John Harbaugh might be snuggled up on the couch watching a Hallmark Christmas movie this time of year.
See who the analysts are picking in the first meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
Could Patrick Mekari be the Ravens' long-term starter at right tackle? The Ravens are getting bang for their buck at outside linebacker.
Brandon Williams thanks teammates for stepping up while his shoulder healed. Nick Boyle is contributing as he works his way back to 100 percent. Chris Horton breaks down the successful fake punt that was negated by officials.
After his first two seasons in the NFL, Tyus Bowser didn't know where he stood with the Ravens. Now he's become a cornerstone of their defense.
In their first meeting with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their white jersey and white pants.
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Ravens (8-3) face the Steelers (5-5-1) in an AFC North rivalry game.
Components are in place for the Ravens' offense to surge like it did in 2020. ESPN's Sal Paolantonio says Patrick Queen's play Sunday night was Ray Lewis-like. Mark Andrews inspires a 10-year-old boy with Type 1 Diabetes.