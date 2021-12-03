Here Are the Ravens' My Cause, My Cleats

Shawn Hubbard/copyright Shawn Hubbard 2021 / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

TE Mark Andrews – JDRF Diabetes Foundation: As a type 1 diabetic, Mark Andrews has continuously spread awareness and empowerment to those who also have the condition. His cleats say, “Diabetes is a part of me but I will never let it define me or my dreams.” JDRF is a nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research and provides community and activist services to the T1D population.