Patrick Queen's cleats for this Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Here Are the Ravens' My Cause, My Cleats

Bradley Bozeman, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Anthony Levine Sr. and Kristian Welch will be wearing custom cleats Sunday in Pittsburgh.

By: Ryan Mink

C Bradley Bozeman – The Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation: The Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation is committed to strengthening communities through a variety of initiatives that include food security, youth engagement, and education equality. The goal is to level the playing field for all children.
TE Mark Andrews – JDRF Diabetes Foundation: As a type 1 diabetic, Mark Andrews has continuously spread awareness and empowerment to those who also have the condition. His cleats say, “Diabetes is a part of me but I will never let it define me or my dreams.” JDRF is a nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research and provides community and activist services to the T1D population.
LB Patrick Queen – Autism Awareness: The puzzle piece has been used as a symbol for autism awareness, promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and families.
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. – Anthony Levine 4Every1 Foundation: The Anthony Levine 4Every1 Foundation is dedicated to helping at-risk youth and their families build better futures through mentorship, educational opportunities, and life changing experiences. Their work includes SAT prep, a digital literacy collaborative and summer football clinic.
LB Kristian Welch – Warrior Rising: Warrior Rising empowers U.S. military veterans and their immediate family by providing them opportunities to create sustainable businesses, perpetuate the hiring of fellow American veterans, and earn their future.
