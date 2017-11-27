Here's a Rundown of the Events Scheduled for Tonight's Game

The Ravens are going all out for their first home Monday Night Football game in five years.
The Week 12 matchup with the Houston Texans is Baltimore's Salute to Service game, and the fans are also encouraged to join the players by wearing black gear to black out the stadium. To make sure they don't miss any of the festivities, fans should plan to get to their seats by 8 p.m.
Here's a rundown on all the events taking place tonight:
Pre-Game
- RavensWalk will open at 5:30 p.m. and feature a performance by the Air Force rock band, Full Spectrum
- RavensWalk will include a 9/11 memorial
- The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute into M&T Bank Stadium ahead of team introductions
- The national anthem will be performed by the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets
- Challenger, the Bald Eagle, will soar through the stadium during the national anthem
- Players will run out of tunnel during introductions alongside members of the military
In-Game
- Former running back Justin Forsett, who is working on the team's radio broadcast, will be recognized as the legend of the game
- Military members and their families will be recognized at moments throughout the game
Halftime
- Full Spectrum will perform
Blackout
The Ravens are sporting their popular all-black uniforms this week, and the team is asking fans to join them by wearing black jerseys and gear to the game. M&T Bank Stadium is already an intimidating place for opponents, and the blackout will add a little extra energy to the evening.