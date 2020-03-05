Here's the Pro Day Schedule, And Players to Watch

The next phase of the NFL scouting process has kicked off with college Pro Days.
Here's the full schedule and some of the top players to watch that could interest the Ravens:
March 4
Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, UAB
March 5
Kansas, Troy
March 6
Auburn, Bucknell
March 10
Oklahoma State, Wyoming
March 11
Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Wisconsin
The Ravens have drafted four players from Oklahoma – all on offense – the past two years, and the Sooners have another talent-rich class this year.
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Murray's Combine performance was cut short by a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash. One of the most popular mock draft projections to Baltimore, Murray is still expected to participate at his Pro Day. The Ravens would surely like to get a look at him in positional drills.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
If any of the top wide receivers in this year's draft were going to slide, it might be Lamb after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Still, it would be a big longshot to see him get down to No. 28 or even that close.
DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
One of the Combine's most impressive prospects, Gallimore will likely stand on that performance. But the interior pass rusher is still seemingly on the brink of first-round consideration.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Taylor put on a show at the Combine, meaning he likely won't compete in the time drills. Teams will still want to see how smooth he looks as a pass catcher considering he had 42 career college receptions.
LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
A do-it-all linebacker, Baun is one of the more popular mock draft projections to Baltimore. Where would he line up in the NFL? His Pro Day may shine more light on his best spot.
March 12
Clemson, Nebraska, Oregon, Princeton, Southern Illinois, Tulsa
March 13
Georgia Southern, Michigan, Portland State
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
The top center in the draft could boost the middle of Baltimore's offense, and he already had a strong performance at the Combine.
March 16
Arizona State, Temple, Vanderbilt
March 17
Arizona, Fresno State, Missouri, Penn State
EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Another popular pick to the Ravens at No. 28, Gross-Matos has been a productive player who got better and better as his college career progressed. How much power he shows in drills will be important to see. Could he hold the edge in a Ravens defense?
March 18
Boston College, Georgia, Illinois State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh
March 19
South Carolina, South Carolina State, Stanford, Western Michigan
March 20
Arkansas State, California, UNC-Charlotte, Virginia Tech
March 23
Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, North Carolina, Syracuse
March 24
Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas A&M, UCLA
EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
The Ravens have already had a good look at Lewis at the Senior Bowl and Combine, but a trip to Alabama always provides more information.
March 25
Baylor, Connecticut, Dayton, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Navy, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Rhode Island, USC, Utah State, West Virginia
March 26
Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Dakota State, North Texas, SMU, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, Wake Forest
March 27
Appalachian State, Florida State, Kentucky, Lenoir-Rhyne, San Diego State, TCU
March 30
Ball State, South Florida
March 31
Florida, Houston, Southern Mississippi, Washington
April 1
Florida International, Louisiana-Lafayette, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, Washington State
WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
The big-bodied wideout would add a physical presence on the outside (or even split inside like a tight end). The Ravens drafted Miles Boykin out of Notre Dame last year.
April 2
Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Montana, Purdue, Tulane
April 3
LSU
LB Patrick Queen, LSU
He tweaked a hamstring at the Combine, but is expected to participate in his Pro Day, where teams will get a look at his premier athleticism. There's a debate on who's better between Queen and Murray, and the Pro Days will help sort it out.
April 7
Liberty
April 8
Texas Tech, Virginia
April 9
Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa workout)