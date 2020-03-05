Here's the Pro Day Schedule, And Players to Watch

Mar 05, 2020 at 03:41 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo
A detailed view of a football.

The next phase of the NFL scouting process has kicked off with college Pro Days.

Here's the full schedule and some of the top players to watch that could interest the Ravens:

March 4
Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, UAB

March 5
Kansas, Troy

March 6
Auburn, Bucknell

March 10
Oklahoma State, Wyoming

March 11
Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Wisconsin

The Ravens have drafted four players from Oklahoma – all on offense – the past two years, and the Sooners have another talent-rich class this year.

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Murray's Combine performance was cut short by a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash. One of the most popular mock draft projections to Baltimore, Murray is still expected to participate at his Pro Day. The Ravens would surely like to get a look at him in positional drills.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
If any of the top wide receivers in this year's draft were going to slide, it might be Lamb after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Still, it would be a big longshot to see him get down to No. 28 or even that close.

DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
One of the Combine's most impressive prospects, Gallimore will likely stand on that performance. But the interior pass rusher is still seemingly on the brink of first-round consideration.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Taylor put on a show at the Combine, meaning he likely won't compete in the time drills. Teams will still want to see how smooth he looks as a pass catcher considering he had 42 career college receptions.

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
A do-it-all linebacker, Baun is one of the more popular mock draft projections to Baltimore. Where would he line up in the NFL? His Pro Day may shine more light on his best spot.

March 12
Clemson, Nebraska, Oregon, Princeton, Southern Illinois, Tulsa

March 13
Georgia Southern, Michigan, Portland State

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
The top center in the draft could boost the middle of Baltimore's offense, and he already had a strong performance at the Combine.

March 16
Arizona State, Temple, Vanderbilt

March 17
Arizona, Fresno State, Missouri, Penn State

EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Another popular pick to the Ravens at No. 28, Gross-Matos has been a productive player who got better and better as his college career progressed. How much power he shows in drills will be important to see. Could he hold the edge in a Ravens defense?

March 18
Boston College, Georgia, Illinois State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh

March 19
South Carolina, South Carolina State, Stanford, Western Michigan

March 20
Arkansas State, California, UNC-Charlotte, Virginia Tech

March 23
Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, North Carolina, Syracuse

March 24
Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas A&M, UCLA

EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
The Ravens have already had a good look at Lewis at the Senior Bowl and Combine, but a trip to Alabama always provides more information.

March 25
Baylor, Connecticut, Dayton, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Navy, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Rhode Island, USC, Utah State, West Virginia

March 26
Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Dakota State, North Texas, SMU, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, Wake Forest

March 27
Appalachian State, Florida State, Kentucky, Lenoir-Rhyne, San Diego State, TCU

March 30
Ball State, South Florida

March 31
Florida, Houston, Southern Mississippi, Washington

April 1
Florida International, Louisiana-Lafayette, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, Washington State

WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
The big-bodied wideout would add a physical presence on the outside (or even split inside like a tight end). The Ravens drafted Miles Boykin out of Notre Dame last year.

April 2
Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Montana, Purdue, Tulane

April 3
LSU

LB Patrick Queen, LSU
He tweaked a hamstring at the Combine, but is expected to participate in his Pro Day, where teams will get a look at his premier athleticism. There's a debate on who's better between Queen and Murray, and the Pro Days will help sort it out.

April 7
Liberty

April 8
Texas Tech, Virginia

April 9
Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa workout)

