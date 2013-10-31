High Hopes For 'Baby Ed Reed'





"I knew coming off last season that was something I had to work on," Brown said. "I wasn't so up to date with a lot of things [on special teams]. So* *now I [have] had a lot of practice time, reps and various looks, so I was ready for it."

The Ravens moved up Brown and fellow safety Brynden Trawick after cutting veterans Michael Huff and Marcus Spears. The two young safeties will most likely make their immediate contributions on special teams.

"It will give us a chance to bolster that area a little bit," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We think they both have tremendous upside on defense and [can give] special teams immediate help."

Brown and Trawick will provide depth at safety behind veteran James Ihedigbo and first-round pick Matt Elam. On special teams, they could see time on punt and kickoff coverage, and also the return teams.

"They move me around so much, so it's really hard to tell right now," Brown said. "By the end of the week it will be more definite where I will be."